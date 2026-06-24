Six ‘Plan B’ Strikers Real Madrid Could Sign As Jose Mourinho Seeks New Joselu

Real Madrid is undergoing a makeover this summer, after two seasons of relative failure.

Florentino Pérez’s re-election ushered in the return of manager José Mourinho, while work on the playing squad has already begun with the additions of Ibrahima Konaté, Bernardo Silva and Marc Cucurella.

More are expected through the door, including Denzel Dumfries and—at least—one more defender. A deep-lying midfielder has long been on the transfer agenda and you can never rule out the possibility that another “Galáctico” forward could be in the pipeline—with Michael Olise among those regularly linked.

One position that has been less reported on is that of center forward. However, according to AS, Mourinho would like to sign a “plan B” striker to deputize for Kylian Mbappé, providing support off the bench—similar to the role Joselu played to such great effect during the 2023–24 season. The Athletic too report that Mourinho is keen for another “pure striker”—though they add a new arrival would require at least one current forward to leave.

The role of backup striker is a specialist one. Madrid, with other areas a priority, are not likely to throw money at the position and whoever comes in would need to be content with attempting to make an impact with limited game time.

Joselu, who scored 18 times—including that Champions League semifinal double—in all competitions for Madrid during his one season, set the standard. Here are six options who could look to follow his example this summer.

1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been one of the Premier League’s most prolific forwards of recent years. | IMAGO/Action Plus

Age: 28

Goals in 2025–26: 16

Contract expiry: 2027



One of the Premier League’s best strikers of the past three seasons, Mateta almost moved to AC Milan in January only for a knee issue to scupper his medical. After seeing out the rest of the season at Crystal Palace, he went on to score the winner in the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano before earning a place in France’s World Cup team.



The 6'4" target man may not scream “Galáctico,” but he knows Mbappé well from international duty, is in his prime years and has just one year left on his contract at Palace.

2. Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

Budimir has been a reliable goalscorer for Osasuna. | Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Age: 34

Goals in 2025–26: 19

Contract expiry: 2027



Looking closer to home, only Mbappé has scored more La Liga goals than Budimir over the past two seasons.



After amassing the résumé of a journeyman, the Croatia international turned prolific following a move to Osasuna in the latter stages of his career.



Like Mateta, his physical profile would offer Madrid something totally different as an attacking focal point, while his current contract expiry date means he would be an inexpensive option for a year or two.

3. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Vlahović will leave Juventus this summer. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Age: 26

Goals in 2025–26: 10

Contract expiry: 2026



Serbia international Vlahović is set to become one of the summer’s hottest free agents after running down his contract with Juventus.



The 26-year-old reportedly hit an impasse with Juve over salary demands with neither side willing to budge.



A solid all-round striker who is as comfortable on the floor as in the air, Vlahović’s stock has dipped considerably since he was once considered to one of European soccer’s hottest young things. However, his goal record is still decent and he represents the kind of market opportunity that Pérez likes to pounce on. Atlético Madrid have also been linked.

4. Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

Nicolas Jackson faces an unclear future. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Age: 25

Goals in 2025–26: 11

Contract expiry: 2033



After a mixed single season on loan at Bayern Munich as Harry Kane’s backup, Jackson’s career is at a crossroads.



The Senegal striker’s Chelsea future is unclear, but he still has a lot to offer someone.



Tall, lightning quick and with experience of scoring goals in Spain, Jackson could be an interesting option. His inconsistency as a finisher would be one negative mark for a player expected to get limited chances to impress.

5. Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

Deniz Undav is developing a reputation as a super sub. | Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images.

Age: 29

Goals in 2025–26: 25

Contract expiry: 2029



Few clubs love using the World Cup as a shop window like Real Madrid, who signed the likes of Mesut Özil, Sami Khedira, James Rodriguez, Keylor Navas and more off the back of strong international tournaments.



Undav, with five goal involvements in two games off the bench for Germany, might well have become the latest to get Pérez’s attention. There are few strikers out there who are comparably ruthless in front of goal.



Were the German a couple of years younger and had he not signed a contract extension prior to setting off for the World Cup, this might’ve been more likely.

6. Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica)

Pavlidis is prolific in Portugal. | Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Age: 27

Goals in 2025–26: 30

Contract expiry: 2029



The spearhead of Mourinho’s Benfica team, Pavlidis is exactly the kind of striker the veteran manager has favored throughout his career: physically strong, hard-working, great at link-up play and lethal in the box.



Though he has a pretty staggering 60 goals in 110 games for Benfica, the Greece international has never been tested at a higher level—spending the majority of his career in the Netherlands and Portugal. He does have the potential to be a flat-track bully against La Liga’s weaker side.

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