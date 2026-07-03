The Players With the Most Goals at a Single World Cup Tournament

The World Cup has been defined by the game’s greatest goalscorers over the past century.

Prolific marksmen from each continent are drawn together for a festival of international action, going toe-to-toe in a bid to fire their country to glory. The pursuit of the fabled golden trophy has often inspired legendary individual campaigns littered with goals.

Some of soccer’s most iconic forwards have etched their name into the history books with extremely efficient tournaments, even if their steady stream of strikes haven’t always been enough to clinch the title—or even the Golden Boot.

Here are the players who have scored the most goals in an individual World Cup campaign.

12. Leônidas

Nation: Brazil

World Cup: 1938

Goals: 7



Up until November 2006, Brazilian striker Leônidas ranked higher among the World Cup’s most deadly campaigns. However, FIFA revealed that the ‘Rubber Man’, named as such due to his exceptional agility, had scored just seven goals at the 1938 tournament rather than eight, with his tally previously miscounted at the quarterfinal stage.



Regardless, Leônidas still sits on an esteemed list of generational talents, with his seven strikes coming in just four matches—the 1938 World Cup beginning at the round of 16.



A hat-trick against Poland was critical in Brazil’s chaotic 6–5 win after extra time, after which he scored against Czechoslovakia in the last eight. Leônidas blanked in the semifinal as the Seleção was defeated by Italy, but he bagged a brace during the 4–2 win over Sweden in the third-place playoff.

11. Jairzinho

Jairzinho was part of a legendary Brazil side. | IMAGO/WEREK

Nation: Brazil

World Cup: 1970

Goals: 7



Jairzinho joined compatriot Leônidas with a seven-goal campaign at the 1970 tournament, although unlike his predecessor, the electric winger helped Brazil to the world title. Starring in one of the World Cup’s greatest ever teams, ‘The Hurricane’ proved simply unstoppable.



Jairzinho scored in every single one of the Seleção’s six matches at the tournament, starting off with a brace against Czechoslovakia and finishing with the third goal in Brazil’s thumping 4–1 win over Italy in the showpiece event.



Despite producing an exceptional run that propeled the South American behemoths to glory, Jairzinho failed to claim the Golden Boot. We’ll come to the sharpshooter who beat him to the prize.

10. Grzegorz Lato

Grzegorz Lato is a Polish soccer legend. | Getty

Nation: Poland

World Cup: 1974

Goals: 7



Grzegorz Lato’s career never got better than the 1974 World Cup. An integral cog in Poland’s best-ever team, where he rubbed shoulders with fellow legends Kazimierz Deyna and Andrzej Szarmach, the fearless striker led his nation’s charge in 1974.



Poland made it all the way to the third-place playoff in Germany, where Lato scored his seventh and final goal of the tournament during a 1–0 victory over reigning champion Brazil.



Nobody could best his tally at the tournament, although teammate Szarmach came close with five strikes of his own. Lato only managed three more goals across his next two World Cups.

9. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi didn’t win the 2022 Golden Boot, but did grab the trophy. | Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

Nation: Argentina

World Cup: 2022

Goals: 7



The game’s greatest ever player took his time to clinch a maiden World Cup crown, but the 2022 tournament secured Lionel Messi the final piece of his unrivaled legacy. Not only did he win the title aged 36, he was Argentina’s talisman en route.



A penalty 10 minutes into his tournament opener set him up for success, although La Albiceleste would proceed to inexplicably lose that match to Saudi Arabia. Fortunately, Messi was able to revive their title hopes.



He scored against Mexico on Argentina’s road to the knockout stage and then truly burst into life. Efforts against Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia were followed by a brace in the final itself against France. Unsurprisingly, Messi was named the tournament’s best player.

8. Guillermo Stábile

Nation: Argentina

World Cup: 1930

Goals: 8



The inaugural World Cup was enlivened by South American genius, with both Argentina and eventual champions Uruguay reaching the final. While La Albiceleste were beaten when it mattered most, Guillermo Stábile ran out as top scorer with seven strikes in five games.



11.4% of the competition’s goals were scored by the Argentine, who blanked in his opener but then proceeded to score a hat-trick and a brace to close out the group stage.



Stábile produced another double in the semis as Argentina thrashed the United States 6–1, but his strike in the final was nothing more than a consolation as Uruguay romped to a 4–2 comeback win. Remarkably, he never played another game for his country.

7. Ronaldo

The original Ronaldo was truly unstoppable in his pomp. | David Cannon/Getty Images

Nation: Brazil

World Cup: 2002

Goals: 8



A heartbreaking end to the 1998 World Cup for both Brazil and Ronaldo as an individual was avenged four years later as the Seleção, with a massive helping hand from O Fenômeno, secured its fifth World Cup in style.



Ronaldo was a man possessed in South Korea and Japan, scoring four times in three group stage victories and continuing his undeniable form in the knockout phase.



After striking against Belgium in the round of 16, Ronaldo then produced the decisive goal against Türkiye in the semifinals, after which he obliterated Germany in the final itself with a brace.



Few individuals have had a greater influence on a single tournament than the Brazilian dynamo.

WIN FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL TICKETS & OTHER PRIZES

Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

6. Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé scored a hat-trick in the 2022 final to win the Golden Boot. | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

Nation: France

World Cup: 2022

Goals: 8



Messi might have thrust Argentina to the title at the 2022 tournament, but it was Kylian Mbappé who came away with the Golden Boot. The battle for the accolade was decided at the death, with the French forward becoming only the second man in World Cup history to score a hat-trick in the final.



A brace for Messi in a thrilling finale wasn’t enough to see off Mbappé, whose stunning volley was sandwich in between two spot kicks in the 3–3 draw, which eventually ended with Argentina triumphing in a penalty shootout.



Mbappé scored five times across the group stage and round of 16 for France, producing several dazzling goals, but he saved his most influential moments for the showpiece event.

5. Ademir

🇧🇷 20 years since we lost the great Ademir, top scorer at the 1950 #WorldCuphttps://t.co/iFZv7uT0g5 pic.twitter.com/6sYDkKklp4 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 11, 2016

Nation: Brazil

World Cup: 1950

Goals: 9



There remains controversy over just how many goals Ademir scored at the 1950 World Cup. The Brazilian has been credited with nine goals, but with the collection of data far less efficient and robust at the time, there are question marks over whether he scored twice or just once in a 6–1 win over Spain.



No matter what, Ademir was the rightful winner of the Golden Boot in a home tournament, with Uruguay’s Óscar Míguez the next highest-scoring player with five goals to his name.



Whether it was eight or nine doesn’t particularly matter considering Brazil still finished runner-up to Uruguay, but Ademir can take no blame for only achieving silver following an utterly ruthless campaign.

4. Eusébio

Eusébio was utterly lethal in front of goal. | George Greenwell/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Nation: Portugal

World Cup: 1966

Goals: 9



Before there was Cristiano Ronaldo smashing record after record with Portugal, there was Eusébio. The legendary marksman was a phenomenon like few others, particularly sparkling at the 1966 World Cup with the Seleção das Quinas.



Dubbed ‘The King’ for good reason, Eusébio was at his lethal best in England, scoring in wins over Bulgaria and Brazil during the group stage before demolishing opponents in the knockouts.



Eusébio scored four of Portugal’s five goals in its 5–3 quarterfinal win over North Korea, before netting from the penalty spot in a semifinal defeat to England and a third-place playoff win over the Soviet Union.



Nobody could keep pace with the superstar as he clinched a deserved Golden Boot.

3. Gerd Müller

Gerd Müller was the ultimate goalscorer. | IMAGO/WEREK

Nation: Germany

World Cup: 1970

Goals: 10



Jairzinho was Brazil’s top goalscorer at the 1970 World Cup, but Gerd Müller was somehow even more clinical in front of goal. As Germany (or West Germany at the time) came third, ‘Der Bomber’ scored a whopping 10 times, becoming only the third player to reach double digits in the tournament’s history.



Müller did much of the work in the group stage. scoring the winner against Morocco in Germany’s opener before providing back-to-back hat tricks in victories over Bulgaria and Peru.



England were the next to succumb to Müller’s pinpoint finishing, with the striker netting a 108th-minute decider in extra time of a 3–2 quarterfinal win, after which he scored an ultimately futile brace in a 4–3 loss to Italy in the semis.



Müller set the record for most World Cup goals ever scored four years later as he reached 14, but he’s been usurped by multiple players since.

2. Sándor Kocsis

🇭🇺Hungary legend Sandor Kocsis passed away 40 years ago #onthisday.



🔝 Top scorer in '54

🎩 Scored hat-tricks in successive #WorldCup games

🏟️ Won 🥈 in 🇨🇭



“There has never been anybody better with his head. His performances in 1954 deserved the Trophy.”

🇭🇺 coach Gustav Sebes pic.twitter.com/bPmrSP01LU — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 22, 2019

Nation: Hungary

World Cup: 1954

Goals: 11



Ferenc Puskás is the most iconic figure of Hungarian soccer, but it was his international teammate Sándor Kocsis who dominated the discourse at the 1954 tournament.



Puskás scored four times as Hungary reached the final, but Kocsis bagged a tournament-high 11 in Switzerland. Seven of them came before the knockout phase—the most ever netted in a single World Cup group stage, tied by the aforementioned Müller in 1970.



Hungary played just two matches in the group stage, but racked up 17 goals against South Korea and Germany—the latter eventually beating them in the final despite an initial 8–3 loss.



Kocsis was slightly less prolific in the following rounds, but still managed braces against Brazil and Uruguay en route to the final.

1. Just Fontaine

Just Fontaine still holds the 68-year record. | Emilio Ronchini/Mondadori/Getty Images

Nation: France

World Cup: 1958

Goals: 13



Just Fontaine’s record still stands 68 years on from the Frenchman setting it with a flurry of 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup. Nobody has really come close to surpassing him since.



This was Fontaine’s first and only ever tournament with Les Bleus and he needed just six matches to set the standard. A hat trick in his tournament debut was followed by a brace in defeat to Yugoslavia and winning goals against Scotland during the group stage.



Northern Ireland and Brazil were next on the receiving end of Fontaine’s ruthless finishing, but he saved his most complete showing for the third-placed playoff against Germany. Fontaine bagged four in a stunning 6–3 win to clinch bronze for France.



It remains to be seen if Fontaine’s tally will ever be surpassed.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC