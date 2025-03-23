Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Denmark: UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals Second Leg
With their tournament berth on the line, Portugal are headed home to Lisbon to face Denmark in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.
Portugal are coming off a 1–0 defeat to Denmark in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals. Manchester United's Rasmus Højlund scored Denmark's winner in the 78th minute and then hit Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration just a few yards away from the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Down by a goal, Portugal need a big performance from their best players on Sunday. Ronaldo recorded just one shot on target in the first leg, while Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão and Pedro Neto managed two combined. The pressure is on Roberto Martínez's attack to get Portugal over the line against Denmark or risk crashing out of the competition.
Here's how Portugal could line up against Denmark in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal tie.
Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Denmark (4-2-3-1)
GK: Diogo Costa—The keeper is one of the main reasons Portugal only lost by a single goal in the first leg. Costa saved Christian Eriksen's penalty to keep his side in the game.
RB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot is Martínez's best option on the right flank while João Cancelo recovers from a hamstring injury.
CB: Renato Veiga—Despite conceding a penalty to Denmark, the 21-year-old was the best defender on the pitch for Portugal in the first leg.
CB: Rúben Dias—The Manchester City defender once again gets the nod alongside Veiga.
LB: Nuno Mendes—The left back put together once of the best performances in Europe when he shut down Mohamed Salah in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.
DM: Vitinha—Vitinha controls the tempo of the game and the midfield for Portugal and Paris Saint-Germain.
DM: João Neves—João Neves had a forgettable night in the first leg, but his form for PSG as of late is undeniable. If Martínez wants a midfield change, though, expect the 20-year-old to make way for João Palhinha or Bernardo Silva.
RW: Pedro Neto—The Chelsea winger was the only forward to register more than one shot on target in the first leg.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes came into the international break with five goals in his last three games for Manchester United.
LW: Rafael Leão—If Leão wants to keep his place in Portugal's XI, he must be more effective in the final third.
ST: Cristiano Ronaldo—The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will once again lead the line for Portugal. Ronaldo closed out 2024 with a brace in Portugal's 5–1 victory over Poland.