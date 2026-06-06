Portugal vs. Chile—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

With the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than two weeks away, Portugal begins its preparations for the tournament by taking on Chile in Lisbon this weekend.

While several nations have made early trips out to North America, the Iberians won’t fly across the Atlantic until less than a week before its opening game of the tournament against the DR Congo. Portugal faces Nigeria in the Portuguese capital on Wednesday.

Roberto Martínez’s side qualified for the tournament with aplomb and have a chance at becoming first-time World Cup winners this summer. European champions nine years ago, Portugal more recently claimed silverware via the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League, beating pre-tournament favorites Spain on penalties.

The talent it boasts, particularly in midfield, should see Portugal expertly control matches in what’s poised to be a physically demanding environment. We won’t gauge too much from Saturday’s friendly, though, given Chile’s demise from a South American powerhouse to bottom dwellers.

The 2015 and 2016 Copa América winners failed to qualify for the World Cup after finishing bottom of the CONMEBOL table. Its last appearance at this tournament arrived in 2014, when hosts Brazil edged by in the first knockout round.

Portugal vs. Chile Score Prediction

Portugal’s Prep Starts on Winning Note

Portugal has never won the World Cup. | David Martins/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

This will be the fourth meeting between the two nations and the first since 2017. Chile claimed victory on penalties to reach the Confederations Cup final nine years ago, but that was when the South Americans were a legitimate force in soccer.

Chile then ranked fourth in FIFA’s world ranking. It now occupies 54th after a miserable World Cup cycle.

Portugal is currently fifth, and although Martínez will be without a few key players on Saturday, the Iberians should have few issues this weekend as they ease into the summer.

Portugal’s form : Portugal not only topped its World Cup qualifying group with relative comfort, but it has also only been beaten once in 13 matches. Martínez’s side were held to a goalless draw by Mexico in March before toppling the USMNT 2–0.

: Portugal not only topped its World Cup qualifying group with relative comfort, but it has also only been beaten once in 13 matches. Martínez’s side were held to a goalless draw by Mexico in March before toppling the USMNT 2–0. Chile’s woes on the road: Chile has shown signs of life under Nicolás Córdova, and were five games unbeaten before being thumped by New Zealand in March. The team has issues on its travels, too. Chile has lost four of its previous five games away from home. Portugal has only lost twice on home soil since the start of 2022.

Score Prediction: Portugal 3–0 Chile

Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Chile

Portugal is without its Parisians. | FotMob

With the start of the World Cup closing in and Portugal only having one more warm-up game to prepare, expect Roberto Martínez to name close to a full-strength starting lineup against Chile.

He won’t be able to call upon his Paris Saint-Germain contingent, though, given that their season only ended last Saturday. Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and João Neves have all been included in Martínez’s roster.

Mallorca’s Samú Costa could come into Portugal’s midfield, while João Cancelo, off the back of an impressive end to the season with Barcelona, should replace Mendes at left back.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally became a champion with Al Nassr and is preparing for his sixth World Cup. Despite his wretched record at recent major tournaments, this Portugal team continues to operate around its record goalscorer.

Portugal predicted lineup vs. Chile (4-2-3-1): D. Costa; Dalot, Dias, Inácio, Cancelo; R. Neves, S. Costa; Silva, Fernandes, Leão; Ronaldo.

Chile Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal

Chile is out of its golden era. | FotMob

Gone are the glory days of Chilean soccer, with Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sánchez no longer called upon by the national team.

Chile’s current crop of players are relatively unknown, especially to European audiences. Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux was once on Liverpool’s books and now plays for Swansea City in the EFL Championship.

Eduardo Vargas was the top scorer in World Cup qualifying, finding the back of the net three times, but Sao Paulo’s Gonzalo Tapia is set to lead Chile’s line in Lisbon. 22-year-old Darío Osorio should start in support of Tapia, having enjoyed an impressive season in Denmark with Midtjylland.

Chile predicted lineup vs. Portugal (4-2-3-1): Vigouroux; Lichnovsky, Maripan, Sierralta, Suazo; Pizarro, Loyola; Gutierrez, Osorio, Sepulveda; Tapia.

What Time Does Portugal vs. Chile Kick Off?

Location : Lisbon, Portugal

: Lisbon, Portugal Stadium : Estádio Nacional

: Estádio Nacional Date : Saturday, June 6

: Saturday, June 6 Kick-off Time: 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. BST

How to Watch Portugal vs. Chile on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Amazon Prime Video United Kingdom fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi Canada DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA

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