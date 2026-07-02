Portugal vs. Croatia—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Improvements are required for Portugal as it begins its knockout stage adventure against Croatia in the round of 32 on Thursday.

Uzbekistan is the only team Portugal has conquered to date, Cristiano Ronaldo starring in an emphatic 5–0 triumph. While it remains unbeaten, stalemates with DR Congo and Colombia have left much to be desired and resulted in a second-place finish in Group K.

Failing to wrap up the top spot has made life tougher for Portugal for its first knockout game. Instead of facing Ghana—the side Colombia will come up against—a battle with the 2018 runners-up and 2022 semifinalists awaits.

Croatia’s experience and work ethic ensures it’s always an awkward opponent, and confidence has been restored within Zlatko Dalić’s dressing room following successive victories—the perfect response to an opening defeat to England.

The Checkered Ones will fancy their chances of once again upsetting the odds, an ability they have mastered over the past decade. However, Portugal knows victory is the most probable outcome if it can reach its usual standards in Toronto.

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Portugal vs. Croatia Score Prediction

Portugal Sneaks into Round of 16

Portugal will be pushed to its limits. | Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Croatia has exceeded expectations at so many tournaments in recent times that seeing it conquer Portugal wouldn’t be overly shocking, but Dalić’s current crop does appear considerably weaker than past rosters.

Of course, tournament knowhow plays an enormous part in the knockout rounds of the World Cup, but Portugal is also vastly experienced on this stage and boasts a far superior squad to its fellow Europeans.

A dazzling array of midfield and attacking options makes the Seleção das Quinas clear favorites, even if they have yet to reach top gear this summer. Countless difference-makers reside within Roberto Martínez’s setup.

Thursday’s match will be fiercely competitive, with both teams playing their part in a hard-fought contest, but Portugal might shade the fine margins at BMO Field.

Portugal’s stellar record : A surprise defeat to Republic of Ireland is the only loss suffered by the current UEFA Nations League holders since March 2025. They have lost just once in their last 16 games across all competitions.

: A surprise defeat to Republic of Ireland is the only loss suffered by the current UEFA Nations League holders since March 2025. They have lost just once in their last 16 games across all competitions. Head-to-head : These two countries have faced off regularly in recent years. They have shared the field seven times over the past decade, Portugal winning four of the match-ups and losing just once.

: These two countries have faced off regularly in recent years. They have shared the field seven times over the past decade, Portugal winning four of the match-ups and losing just once. Croatia’s struggles against giants: Dalić’s men have been very efficient in battles with smaller nations recently, but they have been defeated in their last three games against sides in FIFA’s top 10 before the World Cup began. England, Belgium and Brazil have all conquered the Checkered Ones since the end of March.

Prediction: Portugal 2-1 Croatia

Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Croatia

João Neves returns to an otherwise unchanged XI. | Sports Illustrated

Martínez doesn’t have any fitness issues to contend with against Croatia and is only expected to make one alteration to the XI chosen for the draw with Colombia. João Neves will replace his namesake Rúben Neves in the heart of midfield.

Pedro Neto and João Félix appear to have nailed down the starting spots on the wings, flanking chief creator Bruno Fernandes. Ronaldo is the undisputed No. 9 tasked with adding to the brace he scored against Uzbekistan.

Renato Veiga is the preferred partner for Rúben Dias in the heart of defense, beating out competition from Tomás Araújo and Gonçalo Inácio.

Portugal predicted lineup vs. Croatia (4–2–3–1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Félix; Ronaldo.

Croatia Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal

Dalić has some tough calls to make. | Sports Illustrated

After an unsuccessful experiment with the 3-4-2-1 formation against England, Dalić has reverted to his preferred 4-2-3-1 for victories over Panama and Ghana. He should stick with the system against Portugal.

Joško Gvardiol will come back into the XI on Thursday and start at left back in place of Ivan Perišić, who will be moved into an advanced position on the left wing.

On the other flank, Petar Sučić should retain his place after an excellent strike against Ghana, but Nikola Vlašić might not be so fortunate despite netting the winner. Martin Baturina, who has impressed this summer, should move centrally to make room for Perišić out wide, replacing Vlašić in the process.

Croatia predicted lineup vs. Portugal (4-2-3-1): Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Pongračić, Gvardiol; Modrić, Kovačić; P. Sučić, Baturina, Perišić; Budimir.

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What Time Does Portugal vs. Croatia Kick Off?

Location : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Stadium : BMO Field

: BMO Field Date : Thursday, July 2 / Friday, July 3

: Thursday, July 2 / Friday, July 3 Kick-off Time : 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m BST (July 3)

: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m BST (July 3) Referee: Espen Eskås (NOR)

How to Watch Portugal vs. Croatia on TV, Live Stream

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