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Portugal vs. DR Congo—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The 21st game of the 2026 World Cup sees Cristiano Ronaldo launch his final bid for glory on the biggest stage.
Toby Cudworth|
Houston’s NRG Stadium is the venue for Portugal’s opener.
Houston’s NRG Stadium is the venue for Portugal’s opener. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images, Tom Weller/Picture Alliance/Getty Images, Jacob Lujan/Houston Chronicle/Getty Images

Portugal and DR Congo meet for the first time at the 2026 World Cup, with NRG Stadium in Houston the venue.

On paper, the Group K clash appears heavily tilted in Portugal’s favor. Roberto Martínez’s side boasts world-class talent throughout the squad and is still led by Cristiano Ronaldo—one of the greatest players ever to play the game. But DR Congo, whose only previous World Cup appearance came in 1974 under the name Zaïre, should not be underestimated.

The Leopards impressed during qualification, finishing second behind Senegal before overcoming fellow African heavyweights Cameroon and Nigeria, as well as Jamaica, in the playoffs to secure their place at the tournament.

Interestingly, both sides faced Chile in pre-World Cup friendlies. Portugal emerged with a 2–1 victory, while DR Congo suffered a 2–1 defeat—results that may offer a small indication of how this encounter could unfold.

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Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.

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