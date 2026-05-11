Four Positions Man Utd Must Strengthen for 2026–27 Season

Senne Lammens is under no illusion that Manchester United need to attack the transfer market this summer so that the squad is suitably equipped for next season’s return to the Champions League.

The Red Devils will have played just 40 matches by the time 2025–26 draws to a close, the club’s fewest in a single season in 111 years. There has been an obvious benefit to that, particularly since the end of January, because Michael Carrick’s team could solely focus on the Premier League.

But the Champions League is where United expect to be and it will put a minimum of eight additional midweek matches on the schedule. Fans would also expect the club not to exit both domestic cup competitions as quickly as they did this season either.

The last few months have proven that Manchester United have the makings of a good team, but the lack of general depth that has been manageable up to now threatens to soon leave them short.

“Yes, of course [we need more players], it’s a very hard league and next year will be a hard [schedule]. You want to have people in there who can come in when it’s needed,” Lammens told reporters over the weekend.

“I think personally we have a lot of quality already in the squad this year. But, of course, next season is going to be a lot,” he added, stressing the importance of calling on depth after United faced Sunderland on Saturday without Casemiro and Benjamin Šeško.

“A couple of guys injured, a couple of guys who normally always play. So those guys who are coming in and helping us out as well are very important. We want to make a good and strong squad for next season. But this season I think we have been able to do that as well.”

Four Positions Man Utd Need in Transfer Market

Casemiro needs replacing in midfield. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Central Midfield

Casemiro’s impending departure is not the only thing driving United’s need to add in the middle. Manuel Ugarte has been the sole senior cover option behind the veteran Brazilian and there are major doubts over his future as well. The Red Devils could be in a position where three new central midfielders to play alongside Kobbie Mainoo are required—for two starters and two backups overall.

United are linked with all manner of targets. A replacement for Casemiro is the most important, with options ranging from the nine-figure Elliot Anderson to the surprisingly affordable Éderson. But stacking depth is equally important because of the number of games coming in 2026–27.

Left Wing

Michael Carrick has previously alluded to left wing being a position to target. The team is well stocked on the right flank, with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo the chief options, but the opposite side of the pitch has been a little tougher to nail down.

Matheus Cunha, a player whose reputation is built on playing centrally, has been the preferred option in recent months owing to the lack of a natural alternative. Mason Mount has been used in a similar capacity. Left back Patrick Dorgu has impressed on the handful of occasions he has played higher up, but would still need support even if that proves to be a long-term position change.

There is, of course, always a possibility that Marcus Rashford returns from loan and is reintegrated.

Patrick Dorgu playing higher creates another hole to fill. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Left Back

Should Dorgu be permanently reinvented as a winger—think back to Gareth Bale’s transformation at Tottenham Hotspur c. 2010—a new left back becomes a necessity too.

Luke Shaw has surprised plenty by remaining healthy all season, highlighting just how good he can be when consistently available—he previously didn’t start for more than a year as 2024 bled into 2025. But United need cover and Tyrell Malacia, who has himself suffered enormously with injuries, is set to become a free agent when his contract expires next month.

Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui both can play on the left, but neither is a natural on that side.

Goalkeeper

United appear to have hit a home run with Lammens. The towering Belgian had played only one full season of top-flight soccer before making the switch to Old Trafford last September. But he made his debut the following month and has never looked back, blending calmness with an unflashy style to brilliant effect, and it has underlined the importance of consistency between the posts.

However, Lammens needs cover. Altay Bayındır has understandably been tipped for a transfer in pursuit of a No. 1 position. André Onana also remains under contract, although it is difficult to see the Cameroonian accept a backup role, or displace Lammens as starter.

Even if United retain 40-year-old Tom Heaton as a third-choice goalkeeper, a new second choice would still be required. It’s not an easy position to fill because whoever is recruited will arrive on the understanding they will barely play, but has to be good enough to step in as needed.

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