Five Possible Destinations for Ibrahima Konate As Liverpool Exit Looms

Ibrahima Konaté’s contract standoff with Liverpool has rumbled on for many months, yet the defender’s future still remains entirely uncertain.

“We are close to an agreement,” Konaté recently teased, news that prompted a mixed response from Liverpool supporters following an underwhelming season for the player. However, recent reports have suggested that an exit on a free transfer this summer remains a distinct possibility.

Konaté’s financial demands appear to be the major stumbling block in negotiations and with an extension yet to be finalized, time is running out on the center back’s Anfield career.

An arduous campaign for the France international has affected his stock, but Europe’s elite would be remiss to ignore him based off one poor campaign, especially considering no transfer fee would be required to secure his services.

Here are five potential destinations for Konaté should he leave Liverpool.

Paris Saint-Germain

A return to Paris is not off the table. | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

There is a romance to rumors connecting Konaté and Paris Saint-Germain. The 26-year-old was born in France’s capital and the allure of a return to the city would be difficult to refuse, not to mention the prospect of joining the current European champions and working under the masterful Luis Enrique.

PSG’s mooted interest in Konaté has supposedly cooled, and their current partnership of Marquinhos and Willian Pacho will prove near impossible to break up, but they would certainly be able to meet the Liverpool defender’s financial expectations, as well as offering a simple route to regular silverware.

Real Madrid

Could Konaté reunite with Trent Alexander-Arnold? | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

A move to Real Madrid long appeared inevitable for Konaté, but links with the Bernabéu have undeniably affected his performance levels in a red shirt this season. Ironically, his declining standards have prompted Los Blancos to distance themselves from a transfer.

Chaos continues to engulf Madrid as a sizeable summer rebuild lies in wait, and Konaté would certainly provide cover for a defense set to lose David Alaba and possibly Antonio Rüdiger. It’s not impossible that the Spanish giants backtrack and open negotiations with the center back.

Inter

Double winners Inter an attractive proposition. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Inter continue to lack the glamor of their fellow European behemoths, but they remain an appealing option. Fresh from winning the domestic double in their first season under Cristian Chivu, the Nerazzurri will be keen to back the Romanian this summer with a flurry of signings.

Inter currently have a myriad of center back options, but that could soon change. Francesco Acerbi is set to leave at the end of the season and could be joined by fellow veteran Stefan de Vrij, while Alessandro Bastoni has been linked with an exit. Signing Konaté on a free would be an astute piece of business for the Serie A champions.

Barcelona

Barcelona need defensive reinforcements, | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona join Clásico rivals Madrid in the hunt for defensive reinforcements this summer. A new center back seems essential for La Liga’s finest, with Hansi Flick needing a speedy and physical presence capable of operating in an aggressively high line. Konaté could be that man.

Options are already thin at the back for La Blaugrana, who will lose Andreas Christensen and potentially Ronald Araújo over the summer. They need depth at the back, with their financial difficulties making a free transfer all the more attractive.

Saudi Pro League

The money on offer in Saudi Arabia has appealed to plenty of stars. | AFP/Getty Images

The Saudi Pro League train is certainly decelerating, but joining the likes of Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Nassr remains an attractive proposition for players looking to boost their bank balances. While Konaté would be on the younger side of the league’s high-profile incomers, the financial reward of moving to the Middle East has often proven too enticing to ignore.

Saudi’s top clubs would certainly be able to offer Konaté the wages he desires, but there is no questioning that it would be an enormous step down in his career, which will soon be entering its peak years.

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