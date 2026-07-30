Applause and Anticipation—Soccer World Reacts to UEFA’s Seismic World Cup Boycott
UEFA’s collective threat to boycott all future FIFA competitions has inspired a range of reactions.
Gianni Infantino’s divisive plot to sell off the commercial rights of the men’s and women’s World Cup were not popular by any means—although some did question whether they were as severe as many have claimed. Yet, UEFA took an immediate hard line which has now been crystallized by the confirmed pledge to skip every competition under the guise of world soccer’s governing body should Infantino’s privatization plan go through.
European soccer’s collection of associations described the secretive concoction of the scheme as “irresponsible and indefensible,” while its reliance upon private investors threatens to change soccer “forever.” “Some things are simply too important to sell,” it concluded. Not everyone was so defiant.
‘Good on UEFA’
There was a knee-jerk reaction of positivity from many. UEFA has rarely passed up the chance to issue a strongly worded jibe at FIFA amid the bubbling feud between the two organizations. There was plenty of petty points-scoring during the freshly concluded men’s World Cup, with the Somali referee Omar Artan notably appointed to take charge of the upcoming UEFA Super Cup after he was denied entry into the United States.
However, the fountain of words have rarely been backed up by any tangible action. Even UEFA’s reported threats to boycott the World Cup inspired shrugs from many doubting whether any action would actually be taken. Now that it has, they’ve earned some praise.
Especially compared to previous iterations of UEFA, which were tied up in their own complications with FIFA in the past.
However, not everyone was so convinced.
The Skeptics
While a fiercely worded public statement can act as a sign of defiance for many, others require some concrete evidence that this threat will actually be followed through.
Yet, those who pointed towards the next men’s World Cup in 2030 as the only possible example of when UEFA’s resolve will be tested ignored several much more immediate dates.
The Key Dates to Look Out for
As some were quick to point out, the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup begins on Sept. 5 and will involve six European nations: France, Italy, England, Portugal, Spain and the host Poland.
The intriguing wrinkle about this particular tournament is that it begins before Infantino’s own self-impose deadline. A leaked letter from earlier this week revealed that all 211 associations had until Sept. 19 to decide if they were in favor of the plan to sell off the commercial rights for FIFA’s prized tournament to U.S. President Donald Trump’s in-laws—and consequently receive $40 million—or stick with the initial plan of getting around $2 million per year.
As plenty mused, all eyes will be on how FIFA reacts to this standoff.
Some even theorized that UEFA had overplayed its hand.
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Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment. He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.