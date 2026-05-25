Five Potential Destinations for Jarrod Bowen After West Ham Relegation—Ranked

Traveling West Ham United supporters will enjoy novel away days and the absence of VAR next season, but there‘s no underplaying just how much of a disaster relegation is for the Irons.

This is the ultimate case of “be careful what you wish for,” right? David Moyes, having guided the club to Conference League glory in 2023, was essentially hounded out of east London after an admittedly poor 2023–24 season. Two years on, his former employers are preparing themselves for the English Football League after 15 years in the top flight.

Plenty is about to change at the London Stadium, with their most prized assets up for grabs.

Jarrod Bowen ranks among the most significant figures in the club’s modern history, and fans have long feared a swoop from one of the big boys. Now, West Ham have little leverage and are perhaps willing to part ways. While Bowen has insisted he’ll remain loyal despite their plight, he may not have a choice.

Here are five clubs who could sign the English winger this summer, ranked by a combination of suitability and likelihood.

5. Tottenham Hotspur

There’s a precedent... | Paul Bonser/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

West Ham ended their unofficial transfer embargo with Tottenham Hotspur last summer, as the London rivals struck a deal for Mohammed Kudus.



Thus, there’s now a precedent to work with.



Spurs’ move for Kudus has sparked rumors that they may go again for West Ham’s crown jewel, but the Hammers hierarchy surely won’t sanction the sale of a player who means so much to the fanbase to their bitterest top-flight foes.



Few were thrilled to learn about the Kudus deal, even when the Ghanaian had grown distinctly unpopular in the East End. Selling Bowen to the enemy would be an egregious move that’d surely spark acrimony.



Spurs require greater quality and depth in forward areas, but they won’t be landing Bowen this summer.

4. Chelsea

Chelsea’s new manager wants experience. | Fadel SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

A pivotal summer beckons for Chelsea after a season of apathy. A 2–1 defeat at Sunderland was a fitting conclusion to the campaign, as they missed out on European soccer altogether.



Their continental absence means the purse strings may be tightened for new manager Xabi Alonso, who could play with a back three or four and desperately needs superior quality out wide.



The Blues have got to streamline their squad, and a mediocre group of wide players must be trimmed. There’s at least promise with Estêvão, but the significance of his hamstring injury is a concern at such a crucial stage of his development. Who knows how he’ll look in 2026–27?



Bowen is the experienced head Alonso supposedly wants, plus he spent the past two seasons as West Ham’s captain. Chelsea are crying out for leaders.



Some intangibles render this deal feasible, with Alonso surely appreciating Bowen’s work ethic out of possession and ability on the counterattack. He’s often a slick finisher, too.



However, at this stage, it just seems that there are more likely options.

3. Manchester United

INEOS like Premier League experience. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

Man Utd spent more than $270 million (£200 million) to reinvent their attack last summer, and they will be prioritizing other positions to strengthen ahead of a return to the Champions League.



Michael Carrick’s back-to-basics approach paid dividends at Old Trafford, recording the highest points-per-game of any manager in the Premier League this season. He was rewarded with a two-year contract, but greater challenges lie ahead.



United must get deeper, and some will question whether Amad Diallo can be trusted going forward. While the Ivorian offers exuberance out of possession, he’s notched just one goal contribution at club level in 2026.



With Bryan Mbeumo offering more as a fluid center forward, United could seek an upgrade down the right. They targeted the Premier League’s best a year ago, and could capitalize on West Ham’s demise this time around.

2. Aston Villa

Villa have Champions League soccer to offer. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Aston Villa seemed primed for a season of decline under Unai Emery. Financial issues limited what they were able to achieve in the transfer market, and Europa League soccer risked domestic burnout.



But Emery is quite superb. Instead of veering towards mediocrity, Villa claimed Europa League glory and finished fourth in the Premier League. They qualified for the Champions League twice!



The cash injection that UEFA’s premier club competition provides should offer greater leeway for the Villans this summer, and Bowen had been tenuously linked earlier this year.



On the surface, Bowen isn’t an ideal fit, with Emery preferring wide players who tuck infield and contribute between the lines. The Englishman may have to be reinvented by the Villa boss.



While the tactical fit doesn’t seem ideal, this is a transfer you can just envisage. Plus, Bowen would remain in claret and blue.

1. Liverpool

Mohamed Salah leaves a gaping void. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool have long considered giving Bowen the impossible job of filling Mohamed Salah’s shoes, but it looks like they’ll instead offer that task to Yan Diomande.



The young Ivorian is an electrifying talent who dominated Europe’s dribbling metrics this season, but the Reds are going to have to fork out a lot of cash to satisfy RB Leipzig. Moreover, Diomande has had just one season of performing like a superstar. Liverpool can ill afford to be lured into another expensive mistake, even if the upside is sky-high.



They know what they’re getting in Bowen. He’s not going to get you off your seat, but he’s a reliable final third contributor who offers some similarities to Salah. Notably, Bowen is powerful, direct and perhaps not the cleanest of technicians.



If Liverpool can snag the Englishman on the cheap after West Ham’s relegation, they could take the riskier Diomande plunge, too.

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