West Ham Relegated From Premier League As Tottenham Avoid Humiliating Drop

West Ham United were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season, with their 3–0 victory over Leeds United not enough to catch a relieved Tottenham Hotspur squad.

The Hammers needed Everton to beat Spurs to have any hope of surviving, but the Lilywhites saw out a largely composed 1–0 victory to secure their spot in the Premier League next season.

It was a heartbreaking end to the campaign for West Ham, who will join Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship next season. Replacing the trio will be Coventry City, Ipswich Town and playoff winners Hull City.

How the Final Day Unfolded

Tottenham were good value for their victory. | Ben STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

The relegation battle came down to the final day, with Spurs in an imposing position. Roberto De Zerbi’s side held a two-point advantage and a superior goal difference, leaving them well in control of their own destinies.

A lively start from Spurs brought an initial wave of optimism that the team would take care of business, but the nature of the team’s struggles this season—just two home wins all year—meant there would be no confidence until all was said and done.

Spurs’ dominant start to the game was rewarded shortly before halftime as João Palhinha finished a scrappy effort from a Mathys Tel corner to give De Zerbi’s side a lead heading into the break. With West Ham struggling to break down Leeds United, there appeared to only be one ending in this relegation race.

West Ham did create a tense ending to the day as Taty Castellanos headed the Hammers ahead with just over 20 minutes remaining, but Spurs still needed to concede twice for Nuno Espírito Santo’s side to avoid the drop.

Jarrod Bowen added a second for West Ham and Callum Wilson offered a stoppage-time third, ensuring they would live up to their end of the bargain, but Spurs refused to let go of their winning position and secured the three points needed to guarantee their spot in the division next year.

West Ham’s Return to the Championship

Jarrod Bowen (center) is one of many big names that could leave. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Relegation brings an end to West Ham’s 14-year stay in the Premier League and sends them down to the Championship for just the third time since 1993.

The Hammers do, at least, have a strong history in the second tier. They came up short in the playoff final in 2003–04 before winning promotion the following season, while the last time they were relegated, West Ham again responded by winning the playoffs in 2011–12.

West Ham will be among the favorites to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking next season, although much will depend on how many members of the current squad remain at London Stadium.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all interested in star forward Jarrod Bowen, while young midfielder Mateus Fernandes is another tipped to join one of Europe’s elite sides in a blockbuster deal.

Left back El Hadji Malick Diouf and winger Crysencio Summerville also have top-flight admirers, with West Ham’s desire to keep hold of their star names set to face plenty of stern tests between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

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