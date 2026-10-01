The Potential Punishments Facing Barcelona After UEFA Unearths Negreira Case

As if this international break needed any more headline-grabbing drama, UEFA brought the Negreira case back to the forefront, putting Barcelona under a microscope yet again.

For the last three years, Barcelona have been under investigation for allegedly paying over €7 million ($7.9 million) in bribes to a company owned by former vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) refereeing committee José María Enríquez Negreira.

The Catalan outfit has maintained its innocence, claiming the payments were for refereeing advice and reports, while Real Madrid insist the club received favorable refereeing decisions on the pitch from 2001–18. Along with UEFA’s investigation, there is also an ongoing Spanish criminal case.

There were little updates on the case beyond repeated jabs from the two Spanish rivals until UEFA released a statement Thursday.

“UEFA can confirm that it has received from Real Madrid CF a substantial amount of documents related to the ongoing investigation into FC Barcelona in the matter involving José María Enríquez Negreira,” the statement read. “The UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have also received these latest documents which they will assess as part of their ongoing review.”

There’s nothing particularly new from the short statement, other than the confirmation that UEFA is indeed still reviewing the case and taking Real Madrid’s dossier into consideration.

Real Madrid Emphasize the Case’s ‘Extraordinary Seriousness’

Florentino Pérez remains committed to persecuting Barcelona. | Dennis Agyeman/AFP7/Getty Images

Following UEFA’s message, Real Madrid released an official statement reiterating their stance on the ongoing investigation. They also urged UEFA to make a decision that protects the integrity of the sport, no doubt hoping for Europe’s governing body to find Barcelona guilty of corruption.

“UEFA has confirmed the receipt of the complaint filed by Real Madrid C.F. and the continuation of the investigation concerning payments made over the past two decades by F.C. Barcelona to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees,” Real Madrid’s statement reads.

“The complaint filed by our club includes extensive documentation and evidence regarding events of extraordinary seriousness, which directly affect the integrity of the competition and confidence in the refereeing system.

“Real Madrid C.F. considers it essential that, now that UEFA has this documentation, the investigation proceeds with the utmost urgency until its full conclusion, and that the competent bodies take the appropriate decisions in accordance with the severity of the verified facts.

“Our club will continue to actively collaborate with UEFA and take all actions within its power to clarify events that it deems incompatible with the principles of integrity, transparency and fair play that should govern European football.”

Barcelona Quickly Fire Back

Joan Laporta maintains Barcelona’s innocence. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Where there’s a Real Madrid statement, one from Barcelona will quickly follow—and vice versa. The defending Spanish champions were quick to fire off their own monologue with a few “clarifications.”

“UEFA has not opened any new proceedings against FC Barcelona. The proceedings were initiated in 2023, with the appointment of two investigators who have since carried out the action they deemed appropriate. The Club has always complied with all their requests. These proceedings have not been reopened because they have never been closed,” the statement reads.

“The UEFA statement confirms receipt of documentation submitted by Real Madrid and indicates that the investigators will assess it within the framework of the existing investigation. The same text expressly refers, on two occasions, to an investigation and a review that are ‘ongoing.’ It therefore does not announce the opening, reopening or reactivation of any proceedings, nor does it contain any assessment of the substance or value of the documentation provided.

It is up to the investigators to determine what action, if any, they consider appropriate regarding this documentation. As of today, they have not made any new requests to FC Barcelona nor have they forwarded Real Madrid’s complaint to the Club. Should they do so, the Club will respond accordingly, as it has done up to now.

In accordance with the applicable legislation governing this matter, these proceedings are subject to the outcome of the criminal case currently being heard in Spain and will continue to be so. Since the investigation began, FC Barcelona has continued to obtain its UEFA license without objection and has participated in UEFA competitions.”

The Punishments Barcelona Could Face If Found Guilty

Hansi Flick is hoping UEFA rule in Barcelona’s favor. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Potential punishments have been a theme of this international break. Major fines, a transfer ban and even relegation loom over Manchester City after they were found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial regulations.

Barcelona are not at risk of such extreme punishments if UEFA side with Real Madrid and find the Catalans guilty of bribing referees. But they still could be banned from the Champions League, according to Article 4 of UEFA’s regulations:

“If, on the basis of all the factual circumstances and information available to UEFA, UEFA concludes to its comfortable satisfaction that a club has been directly and/or indirectly involved, at any time since 1 March 2016 (i.e. ten years before the entry into force of these regulations), in any activity aimed at arranging or influencing the outcome of a match at national or international level, UEFA will declare such club ineligible to participate in the competition. Such ineligibility is effective for only one football season.

“When taking its decision, UEFA can rely on, but is not bound by, the decision of a national or international sporting body, arbitral tribunal or state court. UEFA can refrain from declaring a club ineligible to participate in the competition if UEFA is comfortably satisfied that the impact of a decision taken in connection with the same factual circumstances by a national or international sporting body, arbitral tribunal or state court has already had the effect of preventing that club from participating in a UEFA club competition.”

Getting a guilty verdict from UEFA would deny Barcelona the opportunity to compete in Europe’s premier club competition, a competition they are desperate to win for the first time since 2014–15. The silver lining is the ban would only last for one season, but the stain on their image would last much longer.