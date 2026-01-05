Six Potential Replacements for Ruben Amorim As Man Utd Manager
Manchester United wasted little time in plotting their response to Ruben Amorim’s explosive comments, dismissing the unhappy boss early on Monday morning.
Frustrations over player recruitment and long-term tactics ultimately proved too much for both sides, while United’s underwhelming run of results under Amorim will undoubtedly not have helped his case, and the Red Devils now find themselves hunting a new manager to lead the project going forwards.
Here are six candidates who could find themselves under consideration.
Oliver Glasner
Oliver Glasner’s success at Crystal Palace with the same 3-4-3 formation to which Amorim was hopelessly wedded has been a regular talking point.
While United officials are unlikely to share the same attachment to the divisive formation, they may sense the chance to recruit a manager capable of maximising a squad which has already been half-constructed with a 3-4-3 setup in mind. Glasner’s Palace contract is expiring in the summer and he is not expected to extend.
Palace would prove tough negotiators at this point in the season if United made an approach over Glasner, but United are no strangers to inflated talks over both players and managers. If they want Glasner, they will have to pay up.
Michael Carrick
A popular choice among United fans would be former Red Devils midfielder Michael Carrick.
Carrick famously enjoyed a three-game stint as United’s caretaker manager in 2021, beating Arsenal and Villarreal either side of a draw with Chelsea before Ralf Rangnick, and ultimately Erik ten Hag, took charge.
Since then, Carrick strengthened his reputation with a solid spell in charge of Middlesbrough, turning the Teesside outfit from Championship relegation candidates into promotion hopefuls, but a failure to reach the playoffs amid a miserable slump in form saw him sacked in the summer.
The United job may be a step too far for Carrick as it stands, but the idea of him arriving as an interim until the end of the season feels entirely plausible.
Gareth Southgate
Before Amorim joined United, it was former England boss Sir Gareth Southgate who was repeatedly touted as a possible rival. Former director Dan Ashworth knew Southgate well from their shared time with the Three Lions and was reportedly a big fan of a potential reunion at Old Trafford.
Southgate remains available following his departure from the England post in 2024 and could fill the void immediately. He has left the door open to a return to management but has stressed his belief that any job must help him replicate the “higher purpose” he felt as England boss. The idea of rebuilding United must be close to that threshold.
Ashworth is no longer at United to fight Southgate’s case, but perhaps those calling the shots will look to take him up on his suggestion from two years ago.
Enzo Maresca
Could one publicly disgruntled manager be replaced by another?
Enzo Maresca recently left his role as Chelsea boss following his own spectacular breakdown in relationship with those above him at Stamford Bridge, meaning there is a Premier League-proven manager with big-game experience looking for a new role.
Reports suggest it is Manchester City who have eyed Maresca as a long-term successor to Pep Guardiola, but crucially, that post is not yet open. United can offer an immediate return to management which Maresca may be prepared to consider.
There are obvious concerns here, given Maresca’s gripes with Chelsea were similar to those offered up by Amorim, but both parties could agree to compromise on their beliefs to make this work.
Andoni Iraola
If United want proven success in the Premier League, Andoni Iraola is another who should be under consideration.
Like Glasner at Palace, Iraola has punched above his weight at Bournemouth, building a side full of players who have departed for Europe’s elite in bumper transfers all while remaining impressively competitive. Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Illia Zabarnyi all left in the summer and Antoine Semenyo, who United unsuccessfully courted, is due to follow.
Iraola’s contract with Bournemouth is also coming to its end this summer, but United could try and speed up this acquisition with an offer to the Cherries this month.
Xavi
Xavi has been patiently waiting for the right approach since his departure from Barcelona in 2024, with the Premier League thought to be of appeal to the iconic former midfielder.
With a league title under his belt and the ability to say he was the manager who gave Lamine Yamal his senior debut, Xavi brings obvious prestige and intrigue for a team keen to experience both immediate success and long-term structure.
His immediate availability is an obvious boost—as is the fact it was reported just a few months ago that Xavi would jump at the chance to take over at Old Trafford. This deal could be a simple one to seal if United choose to proceed.