Premier League CEO Piles on FIFA, Gianni Infantino Over Failed World Cup Plot

There has been no shortage of backlash aimed at FIFA and Gianni Infantino in the wake of the president’s shock attempt to sell stakes of future World Cups to private investors, and even more has now emerged.

Although FIFA scrapped its $20 billion plan just days after it was leaked to the press, Infantino’s image—as well as that of FIFA—has yet to recover, and may not for a long time.

English Premier League CEO Richard Masters had no remorse for Infantino on Tuesday, instead exclaiming his support of the FA and UEFA, both of whom have publicly condemned the president and spoken out for his removal. UEFA is even maintaining boycott threats against FIFA competitions, which the confederation claims will continue to stand unless FIFA can provide assurance that it will never slap a “for sale” sign on soccer ever again.

“I don’t think FIFA should ever be contemplating selling off a stake in the World Cup. They’re a not-for-profit organization,” Masters told BBC Sport on Tuesday. “They should really be holding that competition in trust for the future of football, so I think it’s a bad idea, and the FA have taken the right position with regard to Gianni [Infantino].

“It’s a problem of FIFA’s making,” he added. “This is a self-inflicted wound. They are the people, the organization that has pressed the self-destruct button, and the consequences of that flow into the solutions that need to be found.”

Richard Masters Wants Gianni Infantino Out

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has opposed FIFA. | IMAGO/PA Images

The solution, for Masters, is to see Infantino out of office. The Swiss administrator, who has held the post since 2016, was originally slated to run unopposed in next spring’s election; however, others may now see it as a position that can be won.

No official candidate has formally challenged Infantino for the presidential seat; however, several strong contenders have been set forth in conversations, including Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness and former legendary Arsenal manager-turned-Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger.

“Obviously another candidate has to emerge, a unity candidate,” Masters told Sky News. “At the moment, you’ve got a situation where three of the confederations are seemingly not with Gianni [Infantino], and the others are either for him or undeclared. Hopefully someone can bring all of those confederations back together.

“World football needs a strong FIFA making good, strong decisions, and this was a significant own goal.”