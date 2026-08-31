Premier League Club ‘Agrees’ Deal for USMNT Star Striker Folarin Balogun

U.S. men’s national team star Folarin Balogun is reportedly on the move to Premier League’s Everton mere hours before the summer transfer window slams shut on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, according to The Athletic.

The blue side of Liverpool has agreed to a deal in the range of an initial $52.3–54 million (€45–46.7 million, £38.58–40 million), plus $5.8 million (€5 million, £4.3 million) in potential add-ons, making him the seventh USMNT player in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old striker had two years remaining on his deal with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco; however, rumors quickly began to circulate around his future. The American had a dominant World Cup campaign on home soil this summer, scoring three goals in four fixtures, to reportedly catch the eye of several top clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Reports also suggested that no contract extension talks had taken place between him and Monaco.

Balogun dazzled across France last campaign too, scoring a career-high 19 goals and adding five assists in 43 Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League matches.

The burgeoning star will likely replace Beto up top for the Toffees, as Everton hope to secure a sale of the Guinea-Bissau forward to a Serie A club before the impending deadline.

A Premier League Return

Balogun (left) and Antonee Robinson could clash in Premier League play this season. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Although Balogun was born to Nigerian parents in New York, granting him U.S. citizenship and eligibility to play for the USMNT, he grew up in London. A starring Premier League role has always been his goal.

He played in Arsenal’s youth system and made it to the first team in the 2021–22 season. He was ultimately unable to establish himself as a key part of the team, prompting a move first to Middlesbrough and then Ligue 1. He started out with Stade de Reims in 2022–23, before moving to Monaco in 2024.

Boasting 12 goals in 31 USMNT caps since his 2023 debut, he has become the undoubted first-choice striker for Mauricio Pochettino’s side and will be a focal point as the Stars and Stripes chase regional trophies in the build-up to the 2030 World Cup.

After finishing 13th in the Premier League last season with 49 points, Everton opened the new campaign with four points from two matches, featuring a 2–0 win over Crystal Palace and a 1–1 draw with AFC Bournemouth.

Balogun would arrive as the club’s marquee attacking signing before Tuesday's transfer deadline and could potentially make a debut against Manchester United on Saturday.