Premier League’s Explanation for Arsenal Penalty Will Not Calm Mikel Arteta’s Rage

Both the Premier League and Mikel Arteta took an approach of transparency in the aftermath of the hotly contested penalty which Arsenal conceded to Sunderland on Saturday evening. Yet, rather than calm a tense situation, it only served to expose an ugly underbelly to the world.

The match officials were quite content to penalize Arsenal center back Ezri Konsa for a “holding offense” on his Sunderland counterpart Dan Ballard in the second half of what had been a goalless contest. Arteta, by contrast, would accuse Ballard of performing a “judo roll.”

The transcript of the in-game dialogue between referee John Brooks and his video assistant Stuart Attwell was released by the Premier League during Saturday’s fraught clash, which Arsenal narrowly won 2–0 after Enzo Le Fée missed the controversial spot kick.

Brooks (referee) : “He’s [Konsa] all over him [Ballard] at the near post facing the wrong way.”

: “He’s [Konsa] all over him [Ballard] at the near post facing the wrong way.” Stuart Attwell (VAR): “I’m happy that it’s a holding offense. The foul is confirmed. Confirming the on-field decision of penalty.”

It was a concise conversation which appeared to clash with the footage which Brooks did not review on the touchline having already awarded the penalty in real time. Konsa did appear to be looking at the incoming cross before a tug from Ballard on his left arm swung him around—the “judo roll” which Arteta pointed to.

Looking toward the ball is one of the clear considerations for Premier League referees to take into account following the renewed focus on grabbling sequences this season.

The Premier League’s official literature defines holding offenses as confrontations “that have clear material impact, and/or are non-footballing holding actions that have no place on the football pitch.”

Officials have been tasked to look out for players who are “holding an opponent with both arms” and any “sustained and/or impactful holding of an opponent or their clothing.”

Konsa does quite clearly have two hands full of Ballard’s shirt before he is pulled to the ground by the Sunderland defender and the argument could be made that this should constitute a foul which precedes any subsequent offense. The issue for Arteta and any aggravated Arsenal fan is that the Premier League’s explanation inspires more questions than answers.

Arteta ‘Worried and Sad’ About Repercussions of Refereeing

Mikel Arteta (left) was booked on Saturday. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Not content to bemoan the decision purely in the context of his own team’s plight on Wearside, Arteta argued that this refereeing decision could have major ramifications for the entire division.

“We had to overcome a really tough opponent in a difficult place,” Arsenal’s manager seethed postgame. “Sunderland can suffocate you and they decided to be really physical and very direct and we also had to overcome a situation that, in my opinion was unacceptable at this level.

“I’m very worried and sad because this can never be a penalty. It’s a judo roll from the opponent. Ezri does nothing. We have to take responsibility to protect the game. Today the game was unprotected and it could have cost us the win and our momentum. I’m really sad. It should never have happened.”

The Premier League have issued a “strong mandate for the on-field officials and the VAR to recognize and penalize clear holding actions” this season. It remains to be seen what the independent body that reviews each refereeing decision makes of this process, but should they side with the officials, Arteta may be in for a frustrating season.