Premier League’s Five Best Players of Gameweek 29—Ranked

Shock results stole the show in the latest round of midweek Premier League action—none bigger than Wolverhampton Wanderers’s last-gasp win over champions Liverpool.

The 2–1 reverse was compounded by Chelsea’s breathtaking comeback win over Aston Villa, but there was good news elsewhere as 10-player Newcastle United came out on top against Manchester United at St James’ Park—another late goal doing the damage, courtesy of William Osula’s left boot.

Things weren’t as chaotic as the weekend’s action, but there were a number of top drawer performances that caught not only the untrained eye, but also the statisticians and number crunches at FotMob.

Here are the five players who were the cream of the crop.

5. Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer sparkled at Villa Park. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

Rating: 8.6



Chelsea appeared on the road to a fourth Premier League match without victory when they fell behind early doors at Aston Villa, but the Blues rallied to clinch an emphatic 4–1 win and take full advantage of slip-ups from Liverpool and Man Utd in the race for Champions League qualification.



As he’s so often been at Chelsea’s best, Cole Palmer was integral to am important win in the Midlands. The attacking midfielder returned to the scoresheet as he rattled beyond Emi Martínez for his side’s third of the evening—a rare non-penalty goal these days—and his general play laid the foundations for an impressive attacking display.

4. Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton supplied two assists at Spurs. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Rating: 8.6



Crystal Palace’s struggles since the turn of the year have certainly impacted Adam Wharton, but the midfielder returned to his usual standards on Thursday night as the Eagles claimed a big 3–1 away win at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.



Wharton offered a composed head amid a frenetic end to the first half, supplying two assists to complete Palace’s quick-fire comeback. The first was a simple pass to Jørgen Strand Larsen but the second was a sumptuous through ball poked home by two-goal Ismaïla Sarr,

3. James Garner

Another impressive display from the Everton midfielder. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Rating: 8.7



James Garner continues to fly under the radar as he enjoys a terrific campaign in the heart of Everton’s midfield. There have been murmurs of a senior England call-up for the 24-year-old off the back of consistently fantastic performances in the engine room.



Garner delivered another in Everton’s 2–0 win over Burnley on Tuesday night, a teasing free kick delivery to the far post leading to James Tarkowski’s opening goal. He finished the game having had more touches than anybody else on the field, as well as a match-high 13 defensive contributions.

2. Ismaïla Sarr

Ismaïla Sarr terrorized Spurs. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Rating: 9.1



Tottenham’s tormentor on Thursday, Ismaïla Sarr’s speed, determination and athleticism proved too much for a weakened defense to handle. The Senegal international came away with a well-earned brace, which might have been a hat-trick had his nose not been offside before his deflected strike beyond Guglielmo Vicario was ruled out.



Sarr was involved in the critical moments of the match. He was the man felled inside the area by Micky van de Ven, leading to the Dutchman’s red card, and he slotted home the subsequent penalty with ease, before grabbing his second of the game as he latched onto Wharton’s delightful through ball.

1. João Pedro

João Pedrocontinued his astonishing form. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Rating: 9.8



Just like Sarr outshone teammate Wharton, Chelsea’s João Pedro outperformed Palmer and all others during Gameweek 29.



The Brazilian’s unbelievable form since Liam Rosenior took charge continued at Villa Park, Pedro racking up three goals and a fortuitous assist as he came ever so close to the fabled 10 match rating.



Two of his hat-trick goals were simple tap-ins but he was in the perfect position to capitalize on Villa’s high line. Sandwiched in between those efforts was a dinked finish of remarkable finesse, Pedro delicately lifting the ball over Martínez and into the far corner.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC