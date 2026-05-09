Premier League Star Suspended As Club Investigate Social Media Posts

Bournemouth fullback Álex Jiménez has been suspended while the south coast club launch a full investigation into social media messages allegedly exchanged between their player and an account operated by a user claiming to be a 15-year-old girl.

Unverified screenshots of Instagram DMs arranging a meeting were widely circulated during the week. They were not posted by Jiménez.

A club statement was released on Friday which read: “AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Álex Jimenez. The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated.

“As a result, Álex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Jiménez was duly left out of Bournemouth’s traveling party for the first time in a top-flight fixture since his arrival at the club eight months ago.

Andoni Iraola: ‘I Hope it’s Not What We Think’

Andoni Iraola has commented on the Jiménez incident. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Departing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, who has been linked to Manchester United among others, was drawn on the topic by BBC Radio Solent ahead of Saturday’s fixture in west London.

“The club has to do their investigations and see what has really happened,” he said. “We will then move from there. I hope it’s not what we think.”

Jiménez was originally signed by Bournemouth on a loan deal from AC Milan over the summer. After meeting the threshold for appearances during his near constant involvement this season, the club announced that his transfer had been made permanent in February. His new contract stretches until the summer of 2031.

The Spain under-21 international, who was formerly on the books of Real Madrid, is yet to publicly comment on the incident.

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