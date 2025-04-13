Premier League Top Four Race: Standings and Next Five Games After Matchweek 32
The Premier League top four race is heating up as teams in the top half of the table jockey for position with just six games remaining.
Except, it's not just a top four race anymore this season. Thanks to Arsenal's win over Real Madrid, the Premier League now has five Champions League qualification spots.
Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and even Fulham and Brighton are still contending for some sort of European tournament next season. Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title while it seems Arsenal will finish runners-up for a third-consecutive season.
Here's a look at the next five fixtures for the teams battling for top four in England's top flight league after matchweek 32.
Premier League Standings
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1.
Liverpool
76
32
2.
Arsenal
63
32
3.
Nottingham Forest
57
32
4.
Newcastle United
56
31
5.
Manchester City
55
32
6.
Chelsea
54
32
7.
Aston Villa
54
32
8.
Fulham
48
31
9.
Brighton
48
32
Here's the next five league games for the teams in the Premier League top-four race.
Nottingham Forest's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Mon, Apr. 21: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Tottenham Hotspur (A)
Thurs, May 1: 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT
Brentford (H)
Mon, May 5: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace (A)
Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Leicester City (H)
Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
West Ham United (A)
Nottingham Forest have a favorable run in, but need to bounce back after losing to Everton at home. The addition of a fifth spot should make Nottingham Forest a favorite to qualify for Europe's most prestigious competition.
Newcastle United's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Wed, Apr. 16: 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace (H)
Sat, Apr. 19: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Aston Villa (A)
Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Ipswich Town (H)
Sun, May 4: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Brighton (A)
Sat, May 10: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Chelsea (H)
Newcastle United look like a massive threat and favorite to qualify for the Champions League. It would be the perfect cherry on top after winning the Carabao Cup.
Manchester City's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Everton (A)
Tues, Apr. 22: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Aston Villa (H)
Fri, May 2: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Wolves (H)
Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Southampton (A)
Sun, May. 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Bournemouth (H)
Pep Guardiola is solely focused on qualifying for the Champions League and winning the FA Cup. They're a heavy favorite to do so even without Erling Haaland.
Chelsea's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, Apr. 20: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Fulham (A)
Sat, Apr. 26: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Everton (H)
Sun, May 4: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT
Liverpool (H)
Sat, May 10: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Newcastle United (A)
Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Manchester United (H)
Chelsea suffered another draw, this time to Ipswich Town. They face Fulham, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United in their next five games.
Aston Villa's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Apr. 19: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Newcastle United (H)
Tues, Apr. 22: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Manchester City (A)
Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Fulham (H)
Sat, May 10: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Bournemouth (A)
Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Tottenham Hotspur (H)
If Aston Villa go out of the Champions League against PSG, they'll put their full focus into qualification and making the FA Cup final.
Fulham's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Mon, Apr. 14: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Bournemouth (A)
Sun, Apr. 20: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Chelsea (H)
Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Southampton (A)
Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Aston Villa (A)
Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Everton (H)
Fulham are back in the mix after inflicting only the second defeat to runaway leaders Liverpool.
Brighton's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Brentford (A)
Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
West Ham United (H)
Sun, May 4: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Newcastle United (H)
Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Wolves (A)
Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Liverpool (H)
Brighton are six points out of the top five, but they need to start stringing results together the rest of the way. They'll need some help from other teams above them as well. Games to watch out for include Newcastle United and Liverpool at Amex Stadium.