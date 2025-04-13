SI

Premier League Top Four Race: Standings and Next Five Games After Matchweek 32

The Premier race for Champions League qualification got even more interesting after Arsenal's win over Real Madrid.

Max Mallow

Kevin De Bruyne looks to help Manchester City qualify for the Champions League in his final season.
Kevin De Bruyne looks to help Manchester City qualify for the Champions League in his final season. / IMAGO/Colorsport

The Premier League top four race is heating up as teams in the top half of the table jockey for position with just six games remaining.

Except, it's not just a top four race anymore this season. Thanks to Arsenal's win over Real Madrid, the Premier League now has five Champions League qualification spots.

Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and even Fulham and Brighton are still contending for some sort of European tournament next season. Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title while it seems Arsenal will finish runners-up for a third-consecutive season.

Here's a look at the next five fixtures for the teams battling for top four in England's top flight league after matchweek 32.

Premier League Standings

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1.

Liverpool

76

32

2.

Arsenal

63

32

3.

Nottingham Forest

57

32

4.

Newcastle United

56

31

5.

Manchester City

55

32

6.

Chelsea

54

32

7.

Aston Villa

54

32

8.

Fulham

48

31

9.

Brighton

48

32

Here's the next five league games for the teams in the Premier League top-four race.

Nottingham Forest's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Mon, Apr. 21: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Thurs, May 1: 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT

Brentford (H)

Mon, May 5: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Crystal Palace (A)

Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Leicester City (H)

Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

West Ham United (A)

Nottingham Forest have a favorable run in, but need to bounce back after losing to Everton at home. The addition of a fifth spot should make Nottingham Forest a favorite to qualify for Europe's most prestigious competition.

Newcastle United's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Wed, Apr. 16: 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT

Crystal Palace (H)

Sat, Apr. 19: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Aston Villa (A)

Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Ipswich Town (H)

Sun, May 4: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Brighton (A)

Sat, May 10: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Chelsea (H)

Newcastle United look like a massive threat and favorite to qualify for the Champions League. It would be the perfect cherry on top after winning the Carabao Cup.

Manchester City's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Everton (A)

Tues, Apr. 22: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Aston Villa (H)

Fri, May 2: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Wolves (H)

Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Southampton (A)

Sun, May. 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Bournemouth (H)

Pep Guardiola is solely focused on qualifying for the Champions League and winning the FA Cup. They're a heavy favorite to do so even without Erling Haaland.

Chelsea's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, Apr. 20: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Fulham (A)

Sat, Apr. 26: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Everton (H)

Sun, May 4: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT

Liverpool (H)

Sat, May 10: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Newcastle United (A)

Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Manchester United (H)

Chelsea suffered another draw, this time to Ipswich Town. They face Fulham, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United in their next five games.

Aston Villa's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, Apr. 19: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Newcastle United (H)

Tues, Apr. 22: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Manchester City (A)

Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Fulham (H)

Sat, May 10: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Bournemouth (A)

Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Tottenham Hotspur (H)

If Aston Villa go out of the Champions League against PSG, they'll put their full focus into qualification and making the FA Cup final.

Fulham's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Mon, Apr. 14: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Bournemouth (A)

Sun, Apr. 20: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Chelsea (H)

Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Southampton (A)

Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Aston Villa (A)

Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Everton (H)

Fulham are back in the mix after inflicting only the second defeat to runaway leaders Liverpool.

Brighton's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Brentford (A)

Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

West Ham United (H)

Sun, May 4: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Newcastle United (H)

Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Wolves (A)

Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Liverpool (H)

Brighton are six points out of the top five, but they need to start stringing results together the rest of the way. They'll need some help from other teams above them as well. Games to watch out for include Newcastle United and Liverpool at Amex Stadium.

