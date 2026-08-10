Premier League Winner Is the Ideal Option for Real Madrid After Transfer Rejection

Real Madrid hold a reported interest in Arsenal and Spain midfielder Martín Zubimendi, though the Premier League champions are reluctant to sell.

Madrid have made six first-team signings so far this summer, but have not addressed the long-standing issue at the heart of the midfield.

Los Blancos have lacked presence there since the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, while it was assumed the club would make signing a deep-lying playmaker a priority in this transfer window.

That now seems unlikely. After Yan Diomande arrived as the marquee signing at a record-breaking €140 million ($162 million), Real Madrid had lined up a move for Manchester City star Rodri following his World Cup-winning heroics for Spain.

However, the 30-year-old has now made his preference to join Barcelona clear, leaving Madrid in the lurch. It has subsequently been reported that José Mourinho’s team won’t be exploring plan B options.

In preseason, the new manager has also spoken of wanting to work with a small squad, suggesting the bulk of the club’s remaining business before the transfer deadline on Sept. 1 will be outgoings rather than incomings.

Zubimendi Interest Lingers

Zubimendi was looked at by Madrid last summer. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

All that said, the rumor mill continues to churn. As such, football.london claim that Madrid are interested in 27-year-old Zubimendi, who won the Premier League with Arsenal in 2025–26 and was a part of Spain’s triumphant World Cup squad earlier this summer.

That report insists Arsenal do not want to sell, but might be tempted with a big-money offer, given the recent arrival of Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle.

It is not the only outlet to tout Zubimendi for Los Blancos, with Mundo Deportivo also calling the deal “a possibility that seems complicated but not impossible.”

Madrid were famously interested in the midfielder last year when he was playing for Real Sociedad but lost out on his signature by making a moving only after he had already committed to Arsenal.

It is said that Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea would rival Madrid for the player if he became available this summer, while it would take at least €90 million ($100 million) to force a transfer—notably far more than the deal for Rodri would have cost.

AS, an outlet more closely tied to goings on at Madrid, however, claims that Los Blancos have not “made moves” for the Arsenal star. Instead the players being monitored are Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Kees Smit (AZ) and Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille), as well as Chema Andrés—the 21-year-old Stuttgart star who can be acquired through a buyback clause.

The Missing Piece at Real Madrid

Madrid’s engine room is still the team’s weak point. | Justin Setterfield/FIFA/Getty Images

Regardless of Madrid’s genuine level of interest in Zubimendi, the Gunners star would be a smart signing. Los Blancos have badly needed an elite-level midfielder who can shield the defense and help dictate play for some time. And if Rodri is not an option, why not the next best thing?

Zubimendi has deputized for the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner for Spain regularly and has shone when called upon—most famously in the final of Euro 2024, coming off the bench at half-time during the 2–1 win over England.

Though not as physically dominant as Rodri, he has a similar tactical understanding and game-reading quality that allows him to act as the team’s metronome. Zubimendi ranked 14th for tackles among midfielders in the Premier League last season and seventh for both interceptions and accurate short passes. At 27, he is in his prime and would offer more longevity than Rodri, and more assurance of his ability to step up than some of the younger options being touted.

As things stands, Madrid will go into the season with six players vying for two midfield pivot positions in Mourinho’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation: Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Güler, Thiago Pitarch and summer arrival Bernardo Silva.

Some reports say Silva is being earmarked for the ‘Rodri role’ in lieu of a new arrival. However, though versatile, Silva’s profile doesn’t match the more defense-minded Zubimendi’s and the 32-year-old has typically had more attacking briefs throughout his career.