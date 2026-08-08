Real Madrid Won’t Sign a Midfielder After Rodri Rejection—Do They Have Enough to Cope?

Real Madrid’s plans to sign a deep-lying midfielder were left in shreds when World Cup-winning captain Rodri informed the club of his preference to sign for Barcelona. As a result, it seems that Madrid won’t look elsewhere for recruits this summer.

Central midfield has been an issue at the Bernabéu for some time. Aurélien Tchouaméni is the club’s only senior ‘number six’ and the team has missed a creative controller since the exits of legendary duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.

A disappointing, trophyless campaign last season further highlighted Madrid’s need for reinforcement, with Álvaro Arbeloa’s men struggling to dominate in the big games.

Rodri—a former Ballon d’Or winner and Madrid native with less than a year to run on his contract at Manchester City—had long been viewed as a potential solution to Madrid’s situation, and club president Florentino Pérez reportedly green lit a move for the 30-year-old following his Golden Ball-winning displays on the way to Spain’s triumph in North America this summer.

However, it has now been widely reported that Rodri prefers a move to Barcelona, with Madrid’s hopes of a deal shattered.

No Rodri: What Now for Real Madrid?

Rodri prefers to move to Barcelona. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

Spanish outlet Cadena Cope reports that Los Blancos’ hierarchy was left “unhappy” at Rodri’s decision to choose Barça—where he would line up with eight more of Spain’s World Cup winners—over Madrid.

The 15-time European champions had put themselves in pole position to land the midfielder, having made first contact after the World Cup, while “everything indicated they would sign him.” That is now not the case, with Rodri making his decision clear that he will join Barcelona if a transfer fee can be agreed with his current club Manchester City.

The report adds that Madrid now have “no intention of entering the transfer market” for a plan B option following Rodri’s rejection.

This is backed up by MARCA who insist Madrid are “not crying” over Rodri, while the squad is considered “95% complete” as it is.

That report adds that had Rodri been signed, it would have necessitated the sale of one of Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga or Federico Valverde. All three are likely to stay now, barring an “astronomical offer” before deadline day.

How Real Madrid’s Midfield Could Look Next Season

Madrid have some depth in midfield, but the starters are less obvious. | FotMob

New manager José Mourinho typically sets his teams up in a 4-2-3-1 system, meaning Madrid will likely operate with a midfield double pivot, behind a No.10.

Mourinho essentially has six options at his disposal for the two engine-room positions: Tchouaméni, Valverde and Camavinga, plus Arda Güler, Thiago Pitarch and summer arrival Bernardo Silva.

Interestingly, MARCA claim that the role Rodri would have filled in the team has been reserved for Silva. The 31-year-old Portuguese midfielder, who has won six Premier League titles and made 53 appearances in all competitions in 2025–26, can operate in a number of roles, but could well be preferred as the anchor, helping to dictate play and screen the defense. It is a position he came to fulfill more regularly in the latter stages of his career in England.

Aurélien Tchouaméni (left) and Federico Valverde had major clashes behind the scenes last season. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Should that be the case, club captain Valverde or the defensive-minded Tchouaméni would be the most obvious candidates to start alongside the former Monaco star in the big games, though Güler—one of few players to come out of last season with his reputation enhanced—is a serious option and a player Mourinho is known to like.

During the World Cup it was reported that the new manager called the 21-year-old following Türkiye’s elimination to outline his vision for the season ahead. It is not far-fetched to imagine the rising star being remade as a deep-lying playmaker as an internal solution to a long-term problem.

The roles of Camavinga and Pitarch are much less clear and the latter has been linked with a loan move away from Madrid this summer.

Ultimately, Madrid may feel they have the numbers to cope with Rodri’s rejection, but whether they have the quality remains to be seen.

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