Premier League Young Player of the Season: Full List of Winners

Manchester City starlet Nico O’Reilly has become the seventh recipient of the Premier League Young Player of the Season award, beating out his fancied teammate Rayan Cherki and Manchester United gem Kobbie Mainoo to claim the honor.

A product of the Cityzens’ youth academy, O’Reilly has thrived under Pep Guardiola over the past two seasons, dazzling as both a converted left back and box-to-box midfielder. A mainstay throughout the term, the 21-year-old becomes the third different Man City player to to pick up the prize, and the fourth Englishman.

“I’m very proud to have won this award,” O’Reilly enthused after fighting off some tough competition. “After my first appearances in senior football last season, I knew this year I could have the opportunity to play more and help the team as much as possible if I worked hard.

“To get so many minutes and earn the trust of the manager and my teammates has been the greatest achievement in my career so far. I am so grateful to my family and everyone at City because this wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

O’Reilly’s most valuable contribution of the campaign came away from the Premier League, with the youngster scoring twice in the Carabao Cup final as Man City beat Arsenal at Wembley. Terrific displays have earned him a place in England’s 2026 World Cup squad, too.

The Nominees O’Reilly Beat to 2025–26 Premier League Young Player of the Season Award

O’Reilly’s clubmate Rayan Cherki was overlooked. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Rayan Cherki (Man City)

(Man City) Mateus Fernandes (West Ham United)

(West Ham United) Lewis Hall (Newcastle United)

(Newcastle United) Michael Kayode (Brentford)

(Brentford) Eli Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)

(Bournemouth) Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

Every Premier League Young Player of the Season Award Winner

O’Reilly has taken the award from Ryan Gravenberch. | IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

Season Player Club 2019–20 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2020–21 Phil Foden Man City 2021–22 Phil Foden Man City 2022–23 Erling Haaland Man City 2023–24 Cole Palmer Chelsea 2024–25 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 2025–26 Nico O’Reilly Man City

The Young Player of the Season award was only conceived during the 2019–20 season, with ex-Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold the inaugural recipient after helping the Reds to their first ever Premier League title with four goals and 13 assists.

City then dominated. Phil Foden won back-to-back prizes in 2020–21 and 2021–22, before being aged out of contention. Teammate Erling Haaland then took over during City’s treble-winning campaign courtesy of his astonishing 36-goal return in the Premier League.

City academy graduate Cole Palmer won the accolade in 2023–24—but in Chelsea colors. A swollen 33 goal involvements in as many league games that term ensured he was the obvious choice.

Ryan Gravenberch became the first defensive midfielder to be honored after his key contributions to Liverpool’s 2024–25 Premier League title win.

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