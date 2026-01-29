President Donald Trump Receives World Cup Swipe From European Soccer Star

Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka warned U.S. president Donald Trump that his barbs against Europe make him feel even more patriotic and promised that the continent’s footballers will “show everyone what it’s made of on the pitch” at this summer’s World Cup.

The feverishly anticipated global tournament, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, has come under extreme scrutiny during Trump’s second term in the White House.

Alongside his claims on Greenland, a territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, Trump incited controversy when he warned that Europe is “decaying” and would become “much weaker” due to immigration policies across the continent during an interview with Politico.

“[In] Europe, they’re coming in from all parts of the world,” Trump said back in September. “Not just the Middle East, they’re coming in from the Congo, tremendous numbers of people coming from the Congo. And even worse, they’re coming from prisons of the Congo and many other countries. And for some reason, they want to be politically correct, which actually, I think is the opposite of politically correct.”

Leon Goretzka could leave Bayern Munich this summer. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Goretzka is one of the few professional players to have spoken out on politically charged topics. The 30-year-old took a stand against comments on homosexuality made by Qatar’s ambassador for the 2022 World Cup, deriding it as “oppressive” homophobia “from a different millennium.”

There was no reticence to question the atmosphere surrounding this summer’s World Cup.

“Of course, I’m aware of the political debates,” he told German publication Die Zelt. “I still expect it to be a great tournament—it will promote football there, and show many people want an incredibly exciting game. Donald Trump makes us feel not only German but also European.”

Goretzka: Europe Is Ahead of All Other Continents

Leon Goretzka is set to represent Germany at this summer’s World Cup. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

South American champions Argentina may be the reigning World Cup holders, but Goretzka is confident that Europe will dominate this summer’s competition.

“In the most important game in the world, we are still ahead of all other continents,” the Germany international insisted. “Far from being left behind, Europe will show everyone what it’s made of on the pitch.”

The 2022 World Cup, the first to be played in the middle of a traditional European club season rather than at the end of one, saw a rare break from crippling continental dominance. Argentina won the competition and African giants Morocco knocked out Spain and Portugal to reach the semifinals. However, the competition’s final stages have been largely dominated by Europe in recent years.

Since Brazil won the 2002 World Cup, 15 of the 20 semifinalists have been European.

Goretzka is well aware that he will have to back up his comments. “When you speak out as an athlete, you take a risk,” he acknowledged. “You have to win, otherwise your commitment backfires, is deliberately misunderstood, or misrepresented.”

Germany’s Stance on World Cup Boycott

The World Cup trophy will be dished out for the 23rd time in the summer of 2026. | Mandel NGAN/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

German soccer federation vice president Oke Göttlich insisted earlier this month that discussions over a boycott should at least be held. Göttlich publicly requested federation president Bernd Neuendorf to answer when Trump “has reached his taboo.” Neuendorf firmly responded that the line had not yet been crossed.

“Unfortunately, he’s jumped the gun on this issue,” Neuendorf said, as quoted by The Athletic. “We’ll discuss it in the [federation’s] executive committee this week. But, based on everything I’ve heard and also my personal opinion, it’s clear that this debate is ill-timed and not relevant to us.”

“I don’t think this is a major debate at all,” Neuendorf added, “because I believe we at the [federation] are very much in agreement that we consider it completely misguided at this point.”

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE