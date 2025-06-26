‘It’s My Dream’—Prolific Striker Lifts Lid on Man Utd Transfer Links
Manchester United-linked striker Tolu Arokodare has admitted it’s his dream to play for the Red Devils after an impressive goalscoring campaign with Genk.
The 24-year-old joined the Belgian club in January 2022 and proceeded to produce 15 and 23-goal returns in his first two full seasons. He’s now also made four appearances for the Nigeria national team, scoring his first international goal for the Super Eagles in a friendly in June.
Arokodare, who is an imposing forward presence at 6’6, has naturally been linked with a move away from Genk this summer having caught the eye of clubs across Europe, with Manchester United having been tentatively touted with interest.
For Arokodare, that’s an incredible honour, and the centre forward has opened up on his dreams of playing in the Premier League for the club he supported growing up.
“Obviously, it’s a dream to play in the Premier League, but I have my eyes on it for sure,” the attacker told Sports Boom. “Whatever options I have, I’ll take my time and make the best decision. I’m a Manchester United fan, and if it happens, it would mean a lot to me and my family.”
Arokodare, who has had loan spells with Köln and Amiens, would be a surprise addition for the Red Devils, but the fallen giants are seeking attacking reinforcements. Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee both underwhelmed last term and United can’t afford similar profligacy in 2025–26.
Liam Delap was of interest before he chose to join Chelsea earlier this month, while Viktor Gyökeres is admired by Ruben Amorim and the club’s recruitment team but would prefer to sign for Arsenal.
Manchester United have already bolstered their attacking unit, though, signing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £62.5 million ($84.1 million), while they are closing in on a deal for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.