PSG vs. Arsenal: Confirmed Lineups for Champions League Final

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have both named their starting lineups for the 2025–26 Champions League final.

Fitness problems were few and far between for PSG heading into the game, with confirmation of their matchday squad confirming big names like Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembélé had been passed fit after battling injury concerns in recent weeks.

The pair are both back in Luis Enrique’s starting lineup. Hakimi will dovetail down the right wing alongside Désiré Doué, while Démbéle leads an attacking line that also features the devastating Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Vitinha, João Neves and Fabián make up PSG’s midfield unit and will seek to control possession against an Arsenal squad that has not shied away from flexing its confidence in the build-up to this one.

Havertz Starts in Attack

Kai Havertz won this trophy with Chelsea. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The biggest decision from Mikel Arteta comes in attack, where Kai Havertz, the scorer in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph five years ago, gets the nod over big-money striker Viktor Gyökeres.

Homegrown gem Myles Lewis-Skelly has been handed the biggest start of his career, and in his natural midfield position, no less. The youngster lines up alongside Declan Rice and club captain Martin Ødegaard.

Noni Madueke has been passed fit after his injury scare on the final day of the season, but he drops to the bench anyway to make space for the returning Bukayo Saka, who starts opposite Leandro Trossard out wide.

Arteta claimed right back Jurriën Timber would be fit enough to start after nearly three months out of action with a groin injury, but the Dutchman begins the game on the bench. Ben White’s ongoing absence means Cristhain Mosquera continues at right back for Arsenal.

All eyes will be on Mosquera as he prepares for one of the most grueling tasks in the modern game. The dangerous Kvaratskhelia starts in front of flying left back Nuno Mendes, with both players set to fly up and down the wings and provide stern tests of the natural center back in an unorthodox position.

PSG Starting Lineup vs. Arsenal

Starting XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Pacho, Marquinhos, Mendes; Fabián; Vitinha, Neves; Doué, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele.

Subs: Chevalier, Marin, Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Ramos, Lee, Hernández, Mayulu, Dro, Barcola, Zaïre-Emery, Mbaye.

Arsenal Starting Lineup vs. PSG

Starting XI: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard; Saka, Trossard, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Timber, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Merino, Nørgaard, Eze, Madueke, Dowman, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Jesus.

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