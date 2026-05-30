Why Mikel Arteta’s Latest Revelation Could Prove Decisive in Champions League Final

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Jurriën Timber is available to start for Arsenal in Saturday’s Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, despite being sidelined for nearly three months through injury.

Timber hasn’t featured for the Gunners since the Everton victory in mid-March following a groin problem sustained in the clash, and there were understandable fears over his involvement against PSG in Budapest.

The right back’s inclusion in the Netherlands World Cup squad hinted at his availability for the showpiece event, and Arteta has now confirmed that Timber is fit to play from the start against the reigning European champions.

In further positive news for Arsenal, the Spaniard also revealed that Noni Madueke is available for the critical fixture, the winger overcoming a minor hamstring injury sustained on the final day of the Premier League season.

“The only one [injured] is Ben White,” Arteta revealed when quizzed about the availability of Timber and Madueke in his pre-match press conference.

Timber’s Timely Return vs. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal need Timber to swiftly rediscover his mojo. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The absence of Timber and deputy White at right back was set to cause a major conundrum for Arteta at the Puskás Aréna. Cristhian Mosquera, who is primarily a center back, has been filling in during their absence, while a brief and failed experiment with Declan Rice in the role against West Ham United saw Arteta scrambling for solutions.

With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia lining up on the left wing in the Champions League final—the competition’s most devastating player this season with 10 goals and six assists—the absence of an orthodox right back could have proven Arsenal’s undoing.

Therefore, Timber’s timely comeback could be influential in the outcome of Saturday’s clash. While rustiness is to be expected after a spell on the sidelines, Arteta will feel much better about Arsenal’s chances of lifting the trophy with the Dutchman marking Kvaratskhelia.

Timber will need plenty of assistance from Bukayo Saka, too, the indefatigable Englishman forced to track back to deal with the dual threat of Kvaratskhelia and overlapping left back Nuno Mendes.

Fortunately for Arsenal, they boast Europe’s most stubborn defense, with Timber essential to the backline functioning at its peak.

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