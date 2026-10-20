PSG vs. Barcelona: Complete Head-to-Head Record

European fixtures do not come much bigger than Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona.

The back-to-back European champions face off against the back-to-back winners of Spain’s La Liga on Tuesday evening in a battle of two of the strongest favorites to go on and win the Champions League. It promises to be an all-action affair that could easily be one of the best games of the entire season.

Honors have been remarkably even in this fixture across the years, with both PSG and Barcelona boasting periods of dominance in a rivalry that has produced some of the most memorable moments in competition history.

Here’s a look at the complete head-to-head record between these two giants, as well as five of the most famous meetings.

PSG vs. Barcelona: Five Classic Matches

5. PSG 2–3 Barcelona: April 10, 2024

An emerging Lamine Yamal (left) helped see off PSG. | Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

The first leg of the 2023–24 Champions League quaterfinals saw Xavi’s Barcelona travel to a hostile Parc des Princes, where Raphinha made the breakthrough shortly before half time.



Things changed dramatically after the interval, however, with PSG 2–1 ahead six minutes later and threatening to make it three, four or even five. Manager Luis Enrique claimed before kickoff that he played the Barcelona way “better” than Xavi and, on this evidence, it was initially hard to argue.



Refusing to go down without a fight, Xavi brought Pedri off the bench to immediately turn things around with a glorious assist just seconds later, and Andreas Christensen proved to be the hero with a winning header to complete the comeback and seal the win in this grudge match.

4. PSG 3–2 Barcelona: Sept. 30, 2014

PSG held firm. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The money-ball era at PSG featured a visit from an unbeaten Barcelona side that had not yet conceded that season in September 2014. There were concerns that the absence of injured striker Zlatan Ibrahimović would harm the Parisians, but that proved not to be the case.



David Luiz’s opening goal marked the first time Barcelona had been trailing in a match for five months. Lionel Messi’s immediate response suggested it may have just been a temporary blip, but PSG roared back into the lead through Marco Verratti and Blaise Matuidi netted early in the second half to give the French giants an imposing lead.



Neymar quickly pulled one back and triggered an all-out assault on the PSG goal in search of an equalizer, but the hosts stood firm to seal a famous victory.

3. Barcelona 1–4 PSG: Feb. 16, 2021

It was the Kylian Mbappé show. | Alex Caparros - UEFA/Getty Images

One of many defining moments in Kylian Mbappé’s emergence into undisputed superstardom came in February 2021, when he dismantled Barcelona in utterly devastating fashion.



Messi, still at Barcelona at the time, put the Blaugrana ahead from the penalty spot midway through the first half, but that did nothing other than inspire a ferocious response from a PSG side missing both Neymar and Ángel Di María.



Mbappé ended the game with a beautiful hat trick and comparisons to the likes of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo came pouring in. Soccer’s newest superstar had well and truly arrived.

2. PSG 2–2 Barcelona: April 2, 2013

Zlatan Ibrahimović (center) stole the headlines for PSG. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The meeting between these two in April 2013 was the first since PSG’s lucrative takeover propelled the French side into Europe’s undisputed elite. This was, arguably, the game to prove they belonged.



With a 37-year-old David Beckham in midfield and a healthy Ibrahimović seeking revenge against his former employers up top, PSG put on a show. The Swedish striker scored and assisted in a game that swayed to and fro up until the very last second—Matuidi’s 94th-minute equalizer canceling out what looked like a winner from Xavi five minutes earlier.



It was an enthralling tie and a true statement of intent from PSG.

1. Barcelona 6–1 PSG: March 8, 2017

Sergi Roberto (center) sealed one of the most famous comebacks ever. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Could we end anywhere else? This is perhaps the most famous match in Champions League history.



PSG had dismantled Barcelona 4–0 in the first leg of this round-of-16 affair. It was over. Barcelona needed to win by five goals to advance, and that was surely not going to happen. Surely.



What followed was 90 of the most mind-boggling minutes we’ve ever seen in Europe’s top competition as Barcelona netted three times beyond the 88th minute to complete what is known today as La Remontada—“the comeback”—and become the first team in competition history to overturn a four-goal deficit.

PSG vs. Barcelona: Complete Head-to-Head Record

Games Played : 16

: 16 PSG Wins : 6

: 6 Barcelona Wins : 6

: 6 Draws: 4

Top Scorers in PSG vs. Barcelona

Player Club Goals Neymar Barcelona 7 Kylian Mbappé PSG 6 Lionel Messi Barcelona 6 Luis Suárez Barcelona 4 Raphinha Barcelona 3