The Punishments Premier League Clubs Want for Man City’s Rule Breaches

Officials from rival Premier League clubs are reported to be divided when it comes to the punishments handed out to Manchester City for their financial misconduct.

Having been found guilty of the vast majority of the charges against them, City are facing a whole host of potential sanctions that could range from fines and point deductions to expulsion from the Premier League and anything else league officials deem suitable.

City could be stripped of the three Premier League titles won during the period in question—2009 to 2018—but it is expected that any punishment, which is yet to be handed out while City plan an appeal, will impact the present or future, rather than the past.

An independent panel will decide what punishments to hand out. Satisfying everyone is seemingly going to be impossible.

MORE FALLOUT ON MAN CITY CHARGES VERDICT

A ‘Prolonged Absence’ From the Premier League

Many want to see City demoted to the Championship. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Guardian, citing conversations with a number of executives from rival Premier League clubs, first reported there was a strong desire for any punishment to be strict enough to keep City out of England’s top flight for the foreseeable future.

City cannot be bluntly relegated as a punishment—the English Football League operates as a separate body and is under no obligation to accept anything aside from the three sides traditionally relegated—but a points deduction significant enough to glue City to the bottom of the standings is feasible.

According to those involved in this report, officials from other clubs do not want one single punishment for City, fearing they would simply return to the Premier League after one season in the Championship and be free to continue as though nothing happened.

“Relegation to the Championship for one season would be insufficient,” one executive is quoted as saying. “The commission has to arrive at a punishment that is proportionate for years of sustained and deliberate cheating, as well as providing a strong deterrent to it happening again.”

The Bigger Issue With Premier League Expulsion

Are Man City simply too valuable to lose? | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The independent panel that will decide the final punishment following a recommendation from the Premier League does have the ability to expel City from England’s top flight entirely.

However, Sky Sports News state they have spoken with two senior executives from unnamed Premier League clubs, and they would be “staggered” and “amazed” if enough clubs were genuinely against keeping City in the division.

Central to the issue is City’s influence as a global powerhouse. Regardless of what rival fans may think, there is no denying the fact that City are among the biggest commercial attractions in the English game.

Immediate expulsion would also lead to issues of fixture scheduling and TV broadcasting. If the remainder of the season is played with just 19 teams, there would be fewer fixtures to show and those that spend huge sums for the broadcasting rights could pursue refunds that would ultimately come from the money given out to all the clubs in the division.

“If Man City were expelled, that would have massive commercial consequences for everyone in the league, and ultimately it would cost the other clubs an awful lot of money,” one executive said.

Independent Football Regulator Watching Closely

The IFR could take action against key Man City leaders. | Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

The Independent Football Regulator (IFR) was introduced by the United Kingdom government in September 2025 with a view to protecting the financial stability of clubs across England’s top five divisions. The IFR has the final decision over whether club owners are suitable for their roles and can both block potential takeovers or withdraw permission for owners to operate if they are no longer deemed to be suitable.

There are, therefore, powers to banish anyone at City found to have harmed the English game, including owner Sheikh Mansour.

IFR chairman David Kogan released a statement in response to the guilty verdict confirming the group will be watching events closely.

“The independent commission’s decision raises serious issues,” Kogan said. “The IFR has powers to assess the suitability of owners, directors and executives and we will use these powers where appropriate, in the interests of protecting the sustainability, honesty and integrity of English football where there is clear evidence of wrongdoing by individuals.

“This includes taking account of findings made by the Leagues. However, as the proceedings remain ongoing between Manchester City and the Premier League we will await further developments.

“We hope it can be resolved quickly for the sake of fans. For now, we have no further comment.”

Further complicating matters was a recent statement from Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who said he would be “really concerned” if City’s ownership group was forced to sell the club.

“They’ve been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester and obviously the building of Manchester City into the global force that it is,” Burnham stressed. “I do actually thank the City Football Group and the wider ownership for the money that they didn’t just put into the Etihad [Stadium] and the campus around it but also into the city.”