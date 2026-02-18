Qarabag vs. Newcastle: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Newcastle United’s quest to reach the Champions League round of 16 continues in Baku on Wednesday night, as they face surprise-package Qarabağ in the first leg of their playoff tie.

While Newcastle ended the league phase with an admirable 1–1 draw away at the holders, Paris Saint-Germain, their haul of 14 points wasn’t enough for them to finish inside the top eight and thus qualify automatically for the last 16.

However, they have been handed a favourable draw in the playoffs. Few expected Qarabağ to bypass the league phase at the start of the season, but back-to-back wins to kick the competition off set them on their way.

Victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on the penultimate matchday all but sealed their spot in the playoffs, and they’ll be hoping for a less excruciating visit to English shores next week, having lost 6–0 to Liverpool at Anfield last month.

Chelsea were held in Baku during the league phase, and Newcastle cannot afford to take the Azerbaijanis lightly. While Eddie Howe’s side have once again been sub-par away from home this term, they have secured impressive results at PSG, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa as of late.

What Time Does Qarabag vs. Newcastle Kick Off?

Location : Baku, Azerbaijan

: Baku, Azerbaijan Stadium : Tofiq Bəhramov adına Respublika Stadionu

: Tofiq Bəhramov adına Respublika Stadionu Date : Wednesday, Feb. 18

: Wednesday, Feb. 18 Kick-off Time : 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee : Espen Eskås (NOR)

: Espen Eskås (NOR) VAR: Rob Dieperink (NED)

Qarabag vs. Newcastle Head-to-Head Record

This is the first competitive meeting between Qarabağ and Newcastle.

Current Form (All Competitions)

Qarabag (WWLWL) Newcastle (WWLLL) Mil-Mugan 0–1 Qarabağ Aston Villa 1–3 Newcastle Shamakhi 1–2 Qarabağ Tottenham 1–2 Newcastle Shamakhi 2–1 Qarabağ Newcastle 2–3 Brentford Qarabağ 1–0 Turan Man City 3–1 Newcastle Liverpool 6–0 Qarabağ Liverpool 4–1 Newcastle

How to Watch Qarabag vs. Newcastle on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

Qarabag Team News

Camilo Durán was Qarabağ’s leading scorer in the league phase. | Giorgi ARJEVANIDZE/AFP/Getty Images

The hosts are believed to have a clean bill of health heading into the first leg. However, Marko Janković, Kevin Medina and Matheus Silva are all on a tightrope in Baku.

Should any of them pick up a booking on Wednesday evening, they’d have earned their third yellow card of the competition and would be suspended for the return leg.

Fortunately for Qarabağ, their two attacking stars of the league phase, Camilo Durán and Leandro Andrade, are not at risk of suspension. The pair combined for seven goals to help the Azerbaijanis into the playoffs.

Qarabag Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle

The hosts are injury-free. | FotMob

Qarabağ predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazade, Medina, Jafarguliyev; Bicalho, Janković; Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Durán.

Newcastle Team News

Bruno Guimarães has suffered another injury setback. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bruno Guimarães has suffered another injury setback, and the Newcastle captain is poised for at least six weeks on the sidelines with a thigh issue. Sandro Tonali carried the load at Villa Park, and the Magpies will need the Italian, linked with a big-money move away, to continue his rich vein of form while the Brazilian is absent.

Tonali could be joined by Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock in the middle of the park on Wednesday evening. Newcastle are still without Joelinton and likely Lewis Miley, while Yoane Wissa and Sven Botman missed Saturday’s FA Cup win and are doubts.

Tino Livramento is poised for a March return and Fabian Schär should also be back later in the season.

Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Qarabag

Newcastle are without their captain again. | FotMo

Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Qarabağ (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Willock, Ramsey; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes.

Qarabag vs. Newcastle Score Prediction

This is unfamiliar territory for both of these teams, with Howe’s Newcastle failing to bypass the group stages on their previous Champions League entry in 2023–24.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Howe frustrates supporters with a rather cautious approach against a team capable of hurting opponents throughot their slickness and cohesion in transition. Chelsea were made to pay at the start of winter, and Newcastle won’t want to have to make up a deficit at St. James’ Park.

Prediction: Qarabag 0–0 Newcastle

