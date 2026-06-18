Qatar’s Free World Cup Tickets Taken by Canada Supporters Ahead of Critical Match

VANCOUVER — Qatar fans are getting to World Cup matches for free from state-sponsored tickets, but there may be fewer when the team visits Vancouver for their second Group B match against co-hosts Canada on Thursday.

Qatar’s Football Association recently partnered with the government to help fund travel for 1,000 fans from the Middle East to North America for the World Cup. That process saw them charter three Qatar Airways flights to San Francisco for the World Cup opening 1–1 draw against Switzerland, but the team is having trouble getting fans in Canada while still offering fully funded tickets.

Fans from Qatar were able to register for a lottery to get on the flights and 800 fans had travel expenses, including hotels, covered. However, the tickets have also become available to many in North America through social media advertising campaigns.

While Qatar had a sizable fan base in San Francisco, support could be lower against the co-hosts in Vancouver. Several sources tell Sports Illustrated that Canadian fans have hijacked the tickets through a relatively unguarded process.

To get tickets, fans had to sign up on the Qatar FA’s website and enter their FIFA ticketing account details, including name, address and email as well as which Arab country they identify with. The only requirement was to be from an Arab country, but there were no additional checks to prevent fans from entering any nation, allowing them to choose the country of their choice, whether or not they had connections to that country.

“I just decided to sign up, so I put my name, said I was Arab, and put the country that my family is from... I just sent the request, thinking nothing much of it, and then a week later I got an email from the Qatar Football Association, followed by an email from FIFA with the ticket,” one fan told SI, who asked to remain anonymous for fears of getting their ticket pulled. “They didn’t ask me for any proof. Didn’t ask me for a birth certificate or anything. It was just you claiming that you’re Arab and selecting which country.”

According to sources, upwards of 150 fans who plan to support Canada in Canadian jerseys and colors were able to secure these free tickets, a bargain compared to the sky-high prices on the primary and secondary markets. Outside of the free Qatar supporters’ tickets, the cheapest available tickets were $80 to select members of the Canadian supporters group, The Voyageurs.

Lucky fans who secured Qatar tickets were also given Qatar merchandise to wear to the match, but Canadians who have secured tickets are expected to attend in full Canadian dress, looking to see their team win a first-ever men’s World Cup game after the opening 1–1 draw in Toronto marked the co-host nation’s first World Cup point.

“I’m sure there are going to be some Qatar fans, and maybe there are people who signed up for those tickets who are actually Arab residents who want to cheer for Qatar,” the same anonymous fan added. "But I think it’s going to be a lot from Canada.”

Qatar’s FA and media represenative did not respond for comment in time for publish.

Qatar Fans Attend Second Match

Qatar fans were out in good numbers for the opening match against Switzerland. | (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times/Getty Images

Qatar fans were seen marching through the streets of San Francisco ahead of the opening match against Qatar, and SFGate reported that attendance was mandatory for fans staying in San Francisco hotels, while optional for those staying in Santa Clara hotels near Levi’s Stadium.

In Vancouver, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Canada, Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari, said that the country’s diplomatic mission secured all necessary logistical support to support the national team and fans traveling to the Canadian city.

Hundreds of Qatar supporters are still expected in the stands for the critical Group B matchup, but many seats are set to be taken by Canada. Both teams will feel the pressure to find a win, though the winner will stand a strong chance of progressing and securing the opportunity to win the group on the final matchday.

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