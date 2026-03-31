Quiz: Name Every Winner of the World Cup
There are high hopes that the 2026 World Cup, expanded to include 48 countries for the first time ever, will continue to boom the popularity of soccer in the United States—President Donald Trump has already proclaimed his hope that this particular edition will be “the best in history.”
There will be a handful of debutants heading to North America, joining a select, and very elite, group of countries who have gone all the way and lifted the World Cup trophy.
Can you name every winner since the tournament’s inception in 1930? Take our quiz and see if you can in just five minutes—good luck!
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.