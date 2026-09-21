Ranked: Chelsea Summer Signings’ Start to the Season

Xabi Alonso has now overseen the first five Premier League matches of his Chelsea tenure, and the results have been ... mixed.

Two wins, two draws and a historically poor defensive record prove there is work to be done at Stamford Bridge, although perhaps that is to be expected after yet another summer of change at Chelsea. Not only is Alonso still figuring things out, but his squad includes no fewer than 10 new players getting to grips with life in west London.

Here’s how each of those new faces has fared across the start of the season.

10. Emmanuel Emegha

Emmanuel Emegha was injured in preseason. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Appearances: 0



A solid start in behind-closed-doors friendlies during the summer for striker Emmanuel Emegha was quickly derailed by an injury that has forced him to keep waiting for his Chelsea debut.



While he has been watching on from the sidelines, those competing for minutes in his position—João Pedro and Danny Welbeck—have only boosted their reputations further.



It’s early days, but it is already hard to see how Emegha is going to force his way up the pecking order, which is a massive concern for the 23-year-old.

9. Marco Palestra

Marco Palestra is also awaiting a competitive debut. | Pedro Porru/MB Media/Getty Images

Appearances: 0



Like Emegha, we have seen nothing of right back Marco Palestra following his $62 million (£47 million) move to Chelsea during the summer.



Alonso has continuously teased the 21-year-old’s imminent return, but fans are still waiting for a player who arrived at Stamford Bridge with a serious reputation as the best defender in Serie A last season.



Chelsea’s slow start has only increased supporters’ desire to see their new man in action. Hopefully that chance comes soon.

8. Geovany Quenda

Minutes have been hard to come by for Geovany Quenda. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Appearances: 2



With a total of 27 minutes to his name, 19-year-old winger Geovany Quenda has been made to be patient following his summer arrival from Sporting CP.



Even Palestra’s injury has not opened up any opportunities in a wingback role in which he often impressed for his former team. Quenda is down the pecking order in every position and there are already fears that this could quickly become a wasted season for the youngster.



For $59 million, a lot more is expected.

7. Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson made his debut against Brentford. | Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Appearances: 1



The freak arm injury suffered during the World Cup meant Jordan Henderson had to wait until the fifth game of the season to make his first appearance. It came as a starter in the 3–0 hammering at the hands of Brentford, his old side.



That was not the ideal start for a player whose move to Chelsea was met with a mix of noise. His leadership and veteran experience are obvious positives for the Blues—the sight of him barking orders at those around him was a welcome one—but on-field impact is going to be the only way to win over his doubters.



Alonso will hope that Henderson quickly brushes off the cobwebs and proves exactly why he was signed when the domestic action returns.

6. Valentín Barco

Valentín Barco’s international exploits have placed him under a spotlight. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Appearances: 5



Seemingly the most hated man in England for his exploits with Argentina at the World Cup, midfielder Valentín Barco has embraced the role of pantomime villain which has been handed to him about as well as he could in limited minutes.



Star midfielder Moisés Caicedo has been injured, but Barco, whose signing was agreed before Alonso arrived, has faced an uphill battle to prove his worth to the new boss, who gleefully turned to right backs Reece James and Malo Gusto in midfield instead of him.



Those minutes we have seen from Barco, which have mainly come in the Carabao Cup, have been pretty solid.

5. Emiliano Martínez

Emiliano Martínez has had a mixed start to life at Chelsea. | Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Appearances: 4



Has Emiliano Martínez been bad? Absolutely not. Has he offered anything remotely different to under-fire predecessor Robert Sánchez? Absolutely not.



Sánchez was shipped out after one error-strewn game—his mixed form last season will undoubtedly have also come into play—and 33-year-old Martínez was brought in to be an experienced head at the back. There was even talk of Chelsea being title contenders because of his arrival alone.



Martínez has been fine, but his performances have still included the sort of errors we came to expect from Sánchez. He hasn’t been solely responsible for Chelsea’s poor defensive record, but it is hard to look beyond 10 goals conceded in four games.

4. Maxence Lacroix

Chelsea have struggled defensively this season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Appearances: 7



Had we done this ranking a few weeks ago, Maxence Lacroix may have had a real shout to be higher, but a handful of mixed performances heading into the international break have impacted his standing.



Lacroix has enjoyed plenty of responsibility in the heart of Chelsea’s back three. Early on, he looked to have earned it, with strong performances against Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion helping detract from the leaky defensive line.



Until Chelsea stop hemorrhaging goals, however, Lacroix will remain under significant pressure. He was supposed to be a big part of a solution which has clearly not yet been found.

3. Pep Chavarría

Pep Chavarría arrived to little fanfare. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Appearances: 7



If we’re being honest, most Chelsea fans will not have even heard of 28-year-old left back Pep Chavarría before he moved to the Bridge. Skeptics have quickly been impressed by a player who has drastically exceeded the low expectations placed upon him.



Used primarily off the bench, Chavarría’s energy levels have endeared him to fans and there were many calling for him to be promoted to the starting lineup earlier than he was. Short memories, which are now focused on the defeat to Brentford, have not helped his case.



Chavarría has been far from perfect, with justifiable concerns at both ends of the field, but the low pressure on his shoulders has still helped him settle well.

2. Danny Welbeck

Danny Welbeck has made an impact in limited minutes. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Appearances: 5



Danny Welbeck, a 35-year-old backup striker, has enjoyed his first few weeks at Chelsea.



Well aware that he is there to help cover for João Pedro, Welbeck has made the most of the opportunities handed to him. Two Carabao Cup starts have yielded three goals, although he could not continue that form when drafted into the Premier League lineup in the Brazilian’s injury-enforced absence against Brentford.



You could not expect any more from Welbeck, who has done his low-profile job to perfection thus far.

1. Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers has led the way for Chelsea. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

Appearances: 7



By the time the season comes to a close, Morgan Rogers will hope to be in the conversation for Signing of the Season.



A tally of three goals and four assists has undoubtedly provided the strongest start possible, with Rogers quickly settling into a dazzling forward line alongside Pedro and close friend Cole Palmer. The Blues have been an attacking force for the majority of the season so far, and Rogers has played a major part in that.



Whether any player can truly live up to the expectations of a $157 million (£117 million) price tag is an entirely different debate for another day, but there can be no doubting the fact Rogers has made Chelsea significantly better so far.