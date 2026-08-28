Ranking the 36 Teams in the 2026–27 Champions League

The 2026–27 Champions League league phase matches were unveiled in Monaco on Thursday—UEFA’s trusty supercomputer, aided by Thierry Henry and David Villa’s abilities to push a giant button, taking the drama away from an event that used to be full of suspense and tension.

Nevertheless, the draw has teed up some mouth-watering clashes, with PSG, the French powerhouse and back-to-back champions, seeking a historic three-peat—something only Real Madrid, managed once more by the great but divisive José Mourinho, have achieved (2016–2018) in the modern era.

Arsenal, last season’s beaten finalists and Premier League champions for the first time since 2004, will expect to be there or thereabouts in May, as will Barcelona who have gone over a decade without success on the European stage. You can never discard Madrid, either, given they are the record-setting 15-time winners.

Four debutants will play in the Champions League proper for the first time, while many eyes will be on the likes of Bodø/Glimt (last season’s surprise package) and Como, who have made incredible strides under the watchful eye of Cesc Fàbregas.

To whet the appetite further, here’s Sports Illustrated’s ranking of all 36 teams.

36. Sabah FK

Sabah were founded just nine years ago but have already ascended to the top of the Azerbaijan Premier League. That’s pretty good going for Valdas Dambrauskas’s side, who qualified for the league phase for the first time ever by defeating Israel’s Hapoel Be’ever Sheva 6–4 on aggregate.



Notable League Phase Opponent: Arsenal (A), Barcelona (H), Manchester United (A)

35. Viking FK

Viking make a return to the competition after a 34-year absence. | Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

Dinamo Zagreb have been a staple of the Champions League for years, but they came unstuck against Viking FK of Norway. They will need to live up to their name to make a mark in the group phase.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Bayern Munich (H), Atlético Madrid (A)

34. LASK

LASK completed a miraculous comeback to qualify. | Craig Williamson/SNS Group/Getty Images

Hands up if you had your money on LASK overturning a 4–0 deficit to beat Celtic in qualifying? No, didn’t think so.



But that’s exactly what the Austrians achieved in midweek, shell-shocking the 1967 winners to earn a place in the Champions League league phase for the first time.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Real Madrid (A), Liverpool (H)

33. AEK Athens

AEK are back among Europe’s elite. | Menelaos Myrillas/SOOC/AFP/Getty Images

Making a first Champions League appearance since 2018–19 is Greek giants AEK Athens.



Don’t expect them to make it into the top 24, sadly.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Real Madrid (H), Manchester City (A)

32. Slovan Bratislava

Yaya Touré has made history. | Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images

Yaya Touré is best known as being one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever box-to-box midfielders. What you may not now know is he’s leading Slovan Bratislava into the Champions League, having already made history in his short three-month tenure.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Paris Saint-Germain (A), Inter Milan (H)

31. Slavia Praha

The Czech side struggled against the elite last season. | Helena Budilova/NurPhoto/Getty Images



Slavia Praha’s memories of last season’s Champions League aren’t particularly fond. 3–0 defeats to Inter Milan, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were complemented by a 4–2 defeat to Barcelona.



They expect to be up against it again.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Arsenal (H), Bayern Munich (A)

30. Feyenoord

Feyenoord were a distant second in the Eredivisie last season. | MTB/MB Media/Getty Images

Feyenoord finishing a whopping 19 points behind Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven last season, but they are not to be underestimated.



The Dutch side reached the round of 16 in 2024–25, showing they do know how to get it done on the big stage.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Barcelona (A), Inter Milan (H)

29. VfB Stuttgart

Deniz Undav is Stuttgart’s new captain. | Christina Pahnke/sampics/Getty Images

A fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga last term means VfB Stuttgart are back in the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.



Sebastian Hoeneß’ side are aiming to continue their upward momentum, and reaching the playoffs would be a great achievement.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Inter Milan (A), Atlético Madrid (H)

28. Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar will play their home games at Stamford Bridge. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The ongoing war in Ukraine means Shakhtar Donetsk will play their home matches in this season’s competition at Stamford Bridge. Ukraine’s dominant force is a Champions League regular, but they were among the first eliminated in their previous appearance in 2024–25.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Real Madrid (H), Inter Milan (A)

27. Fenerbahçe

Matteo Guendouzi riled up the entirety of Lyon. | Olivier CHASSIGNOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Perhaps the most Turkish Süper Lig team there’s ever been, Fenerbahçe dramatically secured its Champions League return by beating Lyon in the playoffs and will believe they boast the talent to ruffle a few feathers in the league phase.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Liverpool (H), Atlético Madrid (A)

26. Lens

Lens finished second in Ligue 1. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

After threatening an unlikely Ligue 1 triumph, Lens are preparing for their fourth Champions League appearance.



New manager Dino Toppmöller did an excellent job (for the most part) at Eintracht Frankfurt, but has big shoes to fill following Pierre Sage’s departure to Crystal Palace. The Lens roster is much-changed, too.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Manchester City (H), Liverpool (A)

25. Real Betis

Manuel Pellegrini is back in the big time. | Ivan Terron/Europa Press/Getty Images

Real Betis are no strangers to European soccer, yet they’ve only played eight Champions League matches. They’ll at least double their tally this season, and a couple of blockbuster fixtures are heading their way.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Arsenal (H), Bayern Munich (A)

24. Como

Como are one of four debutants. | Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

The last of the four debutants are enjoying their first experience of European competition, period. Cesc Fàbregas’ Como is one of the continent’s most exciting projects, and the Spaniard’s young playmakers, Nico Paz and Martin Baturina, are ready to shine on the biggest stage.



Notable League Phase Opponents: PSG (H), Barcelona (A), Manchester United (H)

23. Galatasaray

Gala aren’t shy of stars. | Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray have had a stranglehold over Turkish soccer in recent years, and are starting to become more competitive on the continental scene. The Süper Lig champions have flexed their financial might again this summer and will want to build on last season’s round-of-16 elimination.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Barcelona (H), PSG (A)

22. Bodø/Glimt

Bodø/Glimt reached the last-16 on their Champions League debut. | Francesco Scaccianoce/UEFA/Getty Images

The darlings of 2025–26. Bodø/Glimt represented the plucky minority proudly last season, defeating Manchester City, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan (twice) on their way to the last-16. Their fairy-tale run reached a brutal conclusion, but Kjetil Knutsen’s roster has been left relatively untouched.



Notable League Phase Opponent: Bayern Munich (A), Atlético Madrid (H)

21. Villarreal

Villarreal finished 35th in last season‘s league phase table. | David Ramos/Getty Images

The Yellow Submarine were the biggest disappointment of last season’s league phase, earning just a single point. Still, a fourth-place finish in La Liga means new manager Iñigo Pérez, fresh off a superb stint at Rayo Vallecano, has the chance to rid supporters of the aforementioned nightmare.



Notable League Phase Opponents: PSG (H), Liverpool (A)

20. RB Leipzig

Martín Demichelis is the new man in charge. | Jan Woitas/Getty Images

The East Germans have been handed a tough league phase slate, and the jury is out on new manager Martín Demichelis, who hasn’t exactly enjoyed the most glowing start to his coaching career. Given the upheaval, RB Leipzig are an unknown.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Manchester City (H), Real Madrid (A), Manchester United (A)

19. Lille

Olivier Giroud is still going at 39. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud is still doing the business at 39-years-old, and Lille have appointed a manager two years the striker’s junior. Ancelotti is a name synonymous with this competition, and Davide, Carlo’s son, is aiming to carve out his own legacy in his first major European managerial role.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Bayern Munich (H), Arsenal (A)

18. PSV Eindhoven

PSV have won three consecutive Eredivisie titles. | EYE4Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

We’re entering dark-horse territory, and Dutch soccer’s current dynasty teased their potential in last season’s competition. Despite the loss of Ismael Saibari, Peter Bosz’s PSV Eindhoven are seasoned Champions League performers ready to take advantage of a relatively kind league phase slate.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Real Madrid (A), Atlético Madrid (H)

17. Sporting CP

Sporting produced their best-ever Champions League performance last season. | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Last season’s quarterfinalists beat the back-to-back champions along the way and crushed Bodø/Glimt’s dazzling run with a remarkable 5–0 victory on home soil in the second leg of their round-of-16 tie. They’d do well to repeat, given the personnel they’ve lost over the summer.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Barcelona (H), Manchester City (A)

16. Club Brugge

Club Brugge have impressed in back-to-back campaigns. | BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/Belga/AFP/Getty Images

Club Brugge are astute in the market and incredibly watchable on the field. This team has been gutted in back-to-back summers, but they’ll no doubt come again with Ivan Leko at the helm.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Liverpool (H), Inter Milan (A)

15. Porto

Porto cruised to the Primeira Liga title last season. | Miguel Lemos/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The memorable one-time winners were dominant in the Primeira Liga last season, with Francesco Farioli masterfully harnessing the disappointment of Ajax’s title collapse in 2024–25. They’ll likely need striker Samu Aghehowa back before the end of the year to mount an underdog charge.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Man City (H), Liverpool (A)

14. Roma

Tre is the magic number. pic.twitter.com/MxC5LmpXt4 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) August 24, 2026

Making their first appearance since 2018–19, Roma are into their second year with Gian Piero Gasperini in charge and have garnered the ’surprise package’ tag from some. They’ll need Paulo Dybala and Donyell Malen to purr, but the early signs in 2026–27 have been promising.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Real Madrid (H), PSG (A), Manchester United (A)

13. Aston Villa

Unai Emery has a big job on his hands. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Things currently look bleak for the Villans, who weren’t exactly helped by the automated draw-makers. This is a mightily tricky set of league phase fixtures, and they seem weeks away from being even semi-prepared for the slog away. At least Unai Emery’s at the helm.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Barcelona (A), PSG (H)

12. Borussia Dortmund

BVB typically impress in this competition. | Ralf Ibing/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

The German club has found a way of consistently punching above its weight against the continent’s aristocracy, but they were found wanting last season. Still, the summer recruitment has excited supporters, and they’re always a tough out at Signal Iduna Park.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Arsenal (A), Inter Milan (H)

11. Napoli

Scott McTominay will want to produce under the lights. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

An injury crisis meant Antonio Conte’s wretched Champions League record continued last season, as Napoli failed to finish in the top 24. Max Allegri is the new man in the dugout, and he’ll likely focus on challenging Inter Milan and Roma for the Scudetto.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Arsenal (H), Manchester City (A)

10. Liverpool

Liverpool have further bolstered an already-expensive attack. | Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

Liverpool’s have certainly spent with the intention of claiming a seventh European crown, but Andoni Iraola’s team don’t yet appear genuine contenders for Paris Saint-Germain’s throne. They are, at least, buying the Parisians’ players.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Inter Milan (A), Atlético Madrid (H)

9. Manchester United

A strong second half to last season helped Man Utd return to the Champions League. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Michael Carrick’s Red Devils are back in the big time, and it’s been a very long time since they last left an impression in this competition. Man Utd were last quarterfinalists in 2018–19, and have failed to reach the semifinals since 2010–11. Is this group good enough to challenge the very best?



Notable League Phase Opponents: Bayern Munich (H), Atlético Madrid (A)

8. Atlético Madrid

A Julián Alvarez-shaped cloud looms over Atléti. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid’s summer has been dominated by the Julián Alvarez debacle, and we still don’t know how that will end with Deadline Day fast approaching. They’ll need the Argentine to think about matching last season’s semifinal finish, but the club has at least improved its defense by signing Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Bayern Munich (H), Liverpool (A)

7. Inter Milan

Inter are the strongest team in Italy. | Alberto Lingria/Xinhua/Getty Images

Embarrassed by Bodø/Glimt last time out, Inter Milan’s playoff exit sparked a brief existential crisis in Italian soccer. Things can change swiftly, though, and there’s a freshness surrounding the Scudetto holders that should stand them in good stead. The Nerazzurri are two-time runners-up this decade.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Liverpool (H), Real Madrid (A)

6. Real Madrid

The record 15-time European champions are desperate to return to their perch after back-to-back quarterfinal exits. Florentino Pérez has reverted to familiarity, and José Mourinho is set for a trip down memory lane during the league phase.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Arsenal (A), Inter Milan (H)

5. Manchester City

Enzo Maresca won his first competitive match as Man City boss. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Man City were miles off the pace during Pep Guardiola’s final two seasons in charge, and their successor, Enzo Maresca, has very limited experience of this competition. He loved the UEFA Cup as a player, mind.



The Cityzens have spent big to reconstruct their midfield, but doubts remain over how far Guardiola’s successor can take them in what looks like another transitional year.



Notable League Phase Opponents: PSG (H), Barcelona (A)

4. Barcelona

It looks like it might be Barcelona’s time. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It’s been 11 painful years since Barcelona last got their hands on the Champions League trophy. They’ve constantly teased a return to glory, and many will feel that its finally the turn of Hansi Flick’s team, given their recent dominance over Spanish soccer.



Notable League Phase Opponent: PSG (A), Manchester City (H)

3. Bayern Munich

Bayern have already added to their trophy haul in 2026–27. | Ralf Ibing/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich failed to make the most of an all-time great Harry Kane season, falling to Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s semifinals. Still, with similar infrastructure in place, there’s no reason why Vincent Kompany’s supreme Bundesliga champions can’t successfully chase a seventh European crown.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Arsenal (H), Manchester United (A)

2. Arsenal

Arsenal came ever so close last season. | Canling/Xinhua/Getty Images

Arsenal’s Champions League progress has been linear ever since they returned to the competition under Mikel Arteta in 2022–23. Quarterfinalists, semifinalists, runners-up ....



Notable League Phase Opponents: Real Madrid (H), Bayern Munich (A)

1. Paris Saint-Germain

PSG are chasing more history. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain genuinely didn’t start playing properly until midway through the 2025–26 season, yet still ended up with back-to-back Champions League trophies.



Luis Enrique will once again be able to rest key players for the latter stages of the competition, as they aim to become just the fourth club to win the European Cup/Champions League in three consecutive years. We’re talking about an all-time great team here.



Notable League Phase Opponents: Barcelona (H), Manchester City (A)