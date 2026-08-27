Barcelona, Man City Icon Makes European History Just Three Months Into Managerial Debut

Yaya Touré has only overseen 10 matches during his first managerial gig, yet the former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder has already made Champions League history.

The 43-year-old took his first proper leap into coaching back in June, signing with Slovakian club Slovan Bratislava. After hanging up his boots in 2019, the Ivorian spent time honing his craft as an assistant manager with Olimpik Donetsk, Akhmat Grozny, Standard Liège and the Saudi Arabia national team.

Touré worked with his former Manchester City head coach Roberto Mancini during his time with Saudi Arabia and the Italian’s pedigree has clearly rubbed off on his mentee.

During his 10 matches in the dugout with Slovan Bratislava, Touré remains undefeated following eight wins and two draws across all competitions. The only games he’s failed to win have come during Champions League qualifying, but that hasn’t prevented the Sky Blues from reaching the competition’s league phase for only the second time.

Touré Writes New Chapter for African Soccer

Touré is enjoying his first managerial position. | Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images

Slovan qualified for the Champions League league phase on Wednesday after beating Slovenian side NK Celje in the playoff round. The 1–1 draw in Bratislava was followed by a 2–1 extra-time win in the second leg for Touré and his players, who had already conquered Iberia 1999 and Mjällby AIF.

By qualifying for the league phase, Touré has become the first African manager ever to take a club to the main round of the Champions League, marking a momentous feat after less than three months in the dugout.

Tough tests lie ahead for Slovan during the 36-team league phase, where they will need to improve upon their 2024–25 performance. During that campaign, they lost all eight of their matches, including a 4–0 defeat to Touré’s former employers City and heavy losses to Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb, Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich.

During Thursday’s draw, Slovan discovered their eight different league phase opponents. Unfortunately for Touré (or perhaps fortunately), he’s avoided a reunion with his former clubs Barça, with whom he won the Champions League in 2009, and City.

However, there will still be some incredibly tough fixtures for the Slovakians, who face reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain and last season’s Serie A winners Inter.