Ranking Argentina’s 10 Best Jerseys of All Time: One Iconic Shirt Wins Out

Argentina is one of the most successful nations in soccer history.

La Albiceleste has won three World Cups and produced two players widely regarded as the greatest to ever play the game: Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Its legacy isn’t defined solely by trophies and superstars, though. Over the decades, Argentina has also worn some of the sport’s most iconic jerseys.

From timeless blue-and-white classics to bold, colorful experiments, clever tributes to historic triumphs and even unique one-off commemorative designs, few countries can rival Argentina’s collection of kits.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the 10 greatest Argentina jerseys of all time.

10. Messi Finally Has His Moment (2022, Home)

Messi finally lifted the World Cup in 2022. | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

When Lionel Messi finally reached the summit of international soccer in 2022, he did it in one of Argentina’s most iconic modern jerseys.



The classic Albiceleste stripes were elevated by subtle details, including the twin lines running across the back and the gold sun emblem placed beneath the collar—a nod to Argentina’s national identity.



A fitting shirt for a historic moment.

9. En Vogue (1993, Goalkeeper)

Not an easy shirt to forget. | Dan Smith/ALLSPORT/Getty Images

A list of the greatest Argentina kits wouldn’t be complete without an honorary goalkeeper jersey—and thankfully, this one is an easy choice.



Back in the early 1990s, when outrageous goalkeeper shirts were all the rage, Argentina produced an all-time classic.



Worn by Sergio Goycochea during the 1993 Copa América triumph, the jersey was a riot of color, blending shades of pink, green, blue, orange and black into a chaotic geometric design. Black shards exploded across the fabric, the AFA crest was repeated throughout the pattern, while a thick black collar, classic adidas Trefoil logo and oversized crest completed the unmistakably ’90s look.

8. Defending Champion (2026, Home)

Argentina's 2026 home kit is glorious. | Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

It may be as modern as they come, but there is no denying the beauty of Argentina’s 2026 World Cup home kit.



The reigning champion arrived at the tournament wearing a jersey that pays tribute to the three World Cup-winning designs from 1978, 1986 and 2022.



The shirt kept Argentina’s iconic sky blue and white vertical stripes but added a modern twist with gradient detailing, using different shades of blue to honor the kits worn during each of its historic triumphs.



A stunning blend of tradition and innovation.

7. Farewell, Diego (2001, Special Edition)

Maradona said his Argentina farewell in 2001. | Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

A true one-off, Argentina’s 2001 testimonial jersey for Diego Maradona’s farewell match is unlike any other shirt in the nation’s history.



Made by FILA, the commemorative design featured Maradona’s signature and an image of the Argentine icon on the front, blending the traditional blue-and-white colors with unique tribute details.



Worn only once, it remains a rare collector’s piece and a fitting farewell shirt for one of soccer’s greatest ever players.

6. The Year of Di Stéfano (1947, Home)

Di Stefano only played for Argentina six times. | Creative Commons

Alfredo Di Stéfano spent only one year representing Argentina before being ruled ineligible to play for La Albiceleste due to his previous involvement with Colombia, but he certainly left his mark.



The legendary forward scored six goals in six games at the 1947 South American Championship, helping Argentina lift the title while wearing one of the nation’s most iconic early designs.



With its clean vertical stripes and classic V-neck collar, the jersey matched the beauty and simplicity of Di Stéfano’s game.

5. A Memorable Debut (2006, Away)

Messi made his World Cup debut in 2006. | Vladimir Rys/Bongarts/Getty Images

Lionel Messi made his World Cup debut in 2006, announcing himself to the world by coming off the bench against Serbia and Montenegro to score Argentina’s sixth goal in a stunning 6-0 victory.



The future eight-time Ballon d’Or winner did it wearing one of Argentina’s finest away kits. The deep navy base was complemented by white and sky blue panels, while the adidas three stripes alternated between the two colors and subtle gold accents added just the right touch of elegance to an already outstanding jersey.

4. Killer Kempes (1978, Home)

Kempes was Argentina's hero in 1978. | Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

Mario Kempes was Argentina’s hero when it lifted its first-ever World Cup in 1978, scoring six goals throughout the tournament, including two in the final against the Netherlands.



The home shirt he wore was every bit as memorable as his performances.



The long-sleeve design featured a distinctive bib-style collar that gave it a classic retro feel, while hand-sewn emblems and embroidered details added a handcrafted touch rarely seen in modern jerseys.

3. A Bittersweet Beauty (1994, Away)

The 1994 World Cup was a tough one for Argentina. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

The 1994 World Cup was a tournament to forget for Argentina and Diego Maradona.



The team’s iconic No. 10 was sent home after failing a drug test, and Argentina’s campaign ended soon after with a Round of 16 exit against Romania.



At least the away kit—which featured a dark blue base, three rows of black diamond detailing running down one side (and mirrored on the shorts), a black collar and centered adidas branding—was a bright spot.

2. Batigol (1998, Home)

Batistuta is an Argentina legend. | Stu Forster/Allsport/Getty Images

Few names in Argentine soccer history evoke as much emotion as Gabriel Batistuta, and few shirts are more closely tied to his legacy than Argentina’s iconic 1998 World Cup jersey.



On top of the nation’s traditional stripes, the design added a modern edge with a deep cut, thick black V-neck collar, centered adidas logo and bold 3D-style lettering.



Batistuta made the shirt even more memorable, scoring five goals at the tournament and cementing his status as one of La Albiceleste’s all-time greats.

1. Magnificent Maradona (1986, Home)

Diego Maradona in 1986. | Colorsport/IMAGO

One of the greatest soccer jerseys ever made, Argentina’s 1986 home shirt is forever tied to Maradona’s legendary World Cup campaign.



Maradona was at the peak of his powers in Mexico, delivering one of the most iconic individual performances in tournament history as he inspired Argentina to its second World Cup title. He did it in a jersey that matched the occasion perfectly: a simple, elegant design featuring lightweight fabric and the unmistakable central white stripe.



Decades later, the shirt remains a symbol of perfection—not just because of how it looked, but because of the unforgettable moments created while wearing it.

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