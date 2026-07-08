Ranking the Five Best Goals at the 2026 World Cup So Far

With more matches than at any previous World Cup, it’s little surprise that a plethora of stupendous goals have been scored across North America.

Long-range net-busters, sorcerous solo strikes and perfectly crafted team goals have all been on show at this summer’s tournament, supplied by both the game’s shiniest superstars and some previously unknown entertainers.

Such an abundance of efforts makes it challenging to narrow down a five-goal list, but Sports Illustrated has taken on the unenviable assignment.

Here are the best strikes we have witnessed to date—and apologies in advance if you’re favorite doesn’t make the cut.

5. Lionel Messi vs. Algeria

Imagine witnessing Messi's goal from this angle... pic.twitter.com/ES54XSSDHq — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 17, 2026

Would it be a World Cup without a Lionel Messi banger?



The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has been in characteristically devastating form for Argentina as he searches for a second successive title, and he started in the perfect fashion by netting a hat-trick in his opening match against Algeria.



Having already seen a goal ruled out for offside, Messi was required to wait until just the 17th minute to open his account for the tournament. After collecting the ball deep in Algerian territory, the veteran turned, drove toward the penalty box and lashed an exquisite effort beyond Luca Zidane to open the scoring.



The Trionda flew through the air, dipping and swerving en route to the top corner as Messi announced his arrival in style.

4. Kerim Alajbegović vs. Qatar

Alajbegović BANGER 🇧🇦



What a solo goal to put his side in front first! pic.twitter.com/N95ApKvdQd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2026

There was something wonderfully Messi about the strike conjured by 18-year-old Bosnia & Herzegovina sensation Kerim Alajbegović in his side’s 3–1 victory over Qatar in the group stage.



The teenager danced around several white jerseys with the close control and scuttling elegance of the Argentine legend, before unleashing a venomous shot from 25 yards that thundered into the near post.



The strike was not only stunning, but absolutely crucial. The opener in the win, Alajbegović’s goal helped Bosnia and Herzegovina clinch three crucial points and a first-ever appearance in the knockout phase as an independent country.

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3. Kylian Mbappé vs. Senegal

Absolute GOLAZO from Mbappé! 🇫🇷



Kylian Mbappé is now France's ALL-TIME leading goalscorer pic.twitter.com/5phfectcIY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 16, 2026

Kylian Mbappé is a different beast in World Cup mode. The France international saves his glitziest showings for the grandest of stages, and took no time adjusting to life in North America as he powered Les Bleus to a 3–1 victory over Senegal in their opener.



Mbappé’s first goal was clinical, assisted by a sensational pass by Michael Olise, but his second of the match was on another planet.



Having just seen Senegal reduce France’s two-goal cushion in stoppage time, Mbappé collected a loose ball in the center of the field and hammered a ruthless effort spiraling beyond Édouard Mendy from nearly 30 yards. The Senegal goalkeeper simply couldn’t match the shot’s power and precision.



Mbappé has scored some spectacular World Cup goals, including one in the final itself aged just 19, but this was perhaps his most aesthetically-pleasing effort.

2. Wilson Isidor vs. Haiti

OH MY ISIDOR!!!



HE SCORES AN ABSOLUTE SCREAMER TO PUT HAITI BACK IN FRONT OVER MOROCCO 🇭🇹 pic.twitter.com/i1IWQBQSsV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 24, 2026

Haiti already knew it had been eliminated from the World Cup heading into its third group stage match against Morocco, but the minnows were determined to at least celebrate a goal in their finale after scoreless defeats to Scotland and Brazil.



Not only did Haiti score twice against their North African adversaries, they produced one of the tournament’s best goals.



Wilson Isidor, who had only pledged his international allegiance to Haiti in March, was the provider of the strike in question, lashing an inch-perfect thunderbolt beyond Yassine Bounou, who was utterly helpless to stop the Sunderland striker’s effort.



Haiti has scored just four World Cup goals, but there are many established nations who have never notched one so special at the tournament.

1. Sidny Lopes Cabral vs. Argentina

Sidny Lopes Cabral with an ABSOLUTE GOLAZO to bring Cape Verde level with Argentina in extra time 😱



INCREDIBLE SCENES pic.twitter.com/ox1DColGJv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 4, 2026

Cabo Verde was the undisputed success story of the World Cup and its final show was its most impressive. Despite being beaten by defending champions Argentina, the tournament’s surprise package pushed them all the way to extra time, only succumbing to a 3–2 defeat via an unfortunate own goal.



Cabo Verde’s first was a neatly-worked strike, but its equalizer in extra time was something otherworldly—and came from an unlikely source.



Trabzonspor left back Sidny Lopes Cabral etched his name into the history books with an unrivaled stunner, jinking inside and curling a pinpoint beauty into the top corner from the left-hand side of the penalty area. Even one of the world’s best stoppers, Emiliano Martínez, was completely dumbfounded.



The celebration was equally beautiful, Cabral sprinting all the way back to his own half before finding his partner in the crowd and sharing a warm embrace. The kind of moment that reminds us why the World Cup is so special.

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