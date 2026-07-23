Real Madrid’s Bold New 2026–27 Away Jersey Offers Subtle Nod to Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid unveiled their new away kit for the 2026–27 season, bringing back a dark green base for the first time in 13 years.

The design, which bears a striking resemblance to the team’s 2012–13 third kit, is an understated way to mark José Mourinho’s sensational return to the Bernabéu. The last time the club wore such a deep, rich green, the Portuguese boss was on the touchline at Real Madrid.

Adding to the sense of déjà vu is the retro adidas Trefoil logo, turning back the clock even further. It’s a welcomed deviation from away kits of recent years that are often so modern they lack character.

Los Blancos’ new threads balance the past with the present, adding texture and depth with geometric detailing and repeated club initials ingrained into the fabric. There is also a modern collar with off-white tipping, also present on the sleeve cuffs and shoulder accents.

The clean, sophisticated aesthetic is hard not to love, especially compared to the club’s heavily criticized home jersey that fuses pink and green together in a rather plain, forgetting design.

When Will Real Madrid First Wear New Away Kit?

Trent Alexander-Arnold is hoping to have a bounce back season at Real Madrid. | Real Madrid, adidas

Real Madrid have yet to debut either of their brand new kits for the 2026–27 season. Unlike some Premier League clubs, Los Blancos will not play their first public preseason game until August.

The club kicks off its preparations with a match against Leganés behind closed doors at Valdebebas on Tuesday, July 28. Without any way for fans across the globe to watch, the first look at Real Madrid’s new kits might just be through photos on social media.

Then, Mourinho’s men are headed to Austria to take on Serie A side Fiorentina on Saturday, Aug. 1. Next on the calendar is a bout with Deportivo La Coruña in the Teresa Herrera Trophy on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Both of those matches are expected to be broadcasted on Real Madrid TV, where fans will likely see both the new home and away kit in action. There could be several key faces missing, though, as Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni recover from making the World Cup semifinals.

New signing Marc Cucurella is also likely to miss out after he won the 2026 World Cup with Spain. All players are guaranteed a 21-day rest period following the end of the tournament.

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