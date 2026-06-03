Real Madrid’s New 2026–27 Home Jersey Breaks From Tradition With Never Before Seen Detail

Real Madrid have officially released their new home jersey for the upcoming 2026–27 season, with a special detail that marks a first in the club’s history.

The club unveiled the new design from adidas on Wednesday with the slogan “elegance is our identity.” The home shirt is, of course, predominantly in Madrid’s iconic white. However, there is also room for dark green trim and three pink stripes on the shoulders, which provide bold contrast as well as a more contemporary look.

This is the first time in history that a Real Madrid home shirt will feature three colors in its design, while the white has a subtle, textured pattern.

The release announcement reads: “This kit features a modern design that integrates graphic elements inspired by the crown jewels of our club's crest, reflecting excellence, craftsmanship and a winning mentality.

The jersey features three colors for the first time ever. | adidas/Real Madrid

“The white jersey is complemented by dark green details on the collar and sleeve cuffs. Additionally, the adidas three stripes on the shoulders appear in pink.

“Designed to meet the demands of elite performance, the jersey incorporates adidas' latest technology to maximize airflow and keep players cool during matches.”

The jersey marks the latest effort from adidas, which has provided Real Madrid’s teamwear since 1998. The historic manufacturing agreement with the world’s most successful club runs through until 2031 and is said to be worth an estimated €120 million ($140 million) a year for Madrid.

‘More Colorful’

Speaking as part of a behind-the-scenes launch video, Jude Bellingham said of the tradition-breaking design: “I like the colors on it”, while Antonio Rüdiger remarked “You know, everything these days is more colorful. It’s nice. I like it.” Federico Valverde called it “incredible.”

This is not the first time Real Madrid have used pink in their home jersey. The 2020–21 design featured bright pink side detailing. Pink has also regularly been used in the club’s change jerseys in recent years.

The green detailing, meanwhile, is reminiscent of the 2012–13 away jersey. This season’s away jersey, which is yet to be officially released is expected to be the same shade of green.

When Will Real Madrid Wear the New Jersey?

Madrid will first get a chance to sport their new jersey in preseason matches ahead of the 2026–27 campaign.

Details of the club’s summer preparations are yet to be finalized, but will take place after the World Cup.

The new jersey will then be worn throughout the new season as Real Madrid attempt to get back on track after two disappointing years without a major trophy.

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