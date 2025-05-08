Real Madrid 'Actively Pursuing' Premier League's Most In-Demand Player
Real Madrid are “actively pursuing” in-demand Bournemouth phenom Dean Huijsen and remain confident of beating Premier League rivals to his signature, according to recent reports from Spain.
The 20-year-old has enjoyed an incredible debut campaign in England after signing for the Cherries last summer, profiting from Marcos Senesi's mid-season injury to earn a run of appearances. Since then, the defender hasn't looked back.
Huijsen's performances have been so outstanding that he's even earned two Spain senior caps this term, adding to 33 outings for Bournemouth in which he's scored three times. Naturally, the world's elite are circling him.
According to Marca, the starlet is being watched closely by Madrid, who know he boasts a €58m ($65.1m) release clause in his current deal. However, they are not the only suitors, with a host of Premier League sides—led by transfer window protagonists Chelsea—also interested.
The fear for Madrid is that Premier League sides are able to offer superior wages and are also ready to trigger the former Juventus centre back's release clause. Los Blancos are not willing to pay over the odds for his services, something they have previously demonstrated in their pursuit of Leny Yoro prior to his Manchester United switch.
Marca have since reported that Madrid are confident of signing Huijsen ahead of England's behemoths this summer, with the defender expected to prioritise a move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu over a larger financial package to stay in the Premier League.
Madrid attempted to sign Huijsen four years ago, even meeting with the player's representatives to iron out a deal. However, it never materialised, and he's since developed into one of the world's most exciting talents.
The record European champions are eager to reinforce their injury-stricken and understocked backline at the end of the season and will re-enter the battle for Huijsen. He wouldn't be the only Premier League defender moving to the Spanish capital, either, with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold heading in the same direction.