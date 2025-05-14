Real Madrid Reach Agreement for Premier League Breakout Star, per Report
Real Madrid and Dean Huijsen have reached an agreement to bring the center back to the Spanish capital, per MARCA.
The Spanish outlet reported that talks between the two parties have accelerated and "the deal is done." Huijsen has yet to officially sign with Real Madrid, but Fabrizio Romano further reported the deal with Bournemouth on the club side is done. The club still need to negotiate with the player.
Should the signing come to fruition, Real Madrid would need to pay Huijsen's £50 million ($64.8 million) release clause, payable in three installments. The 20-year-old signed a six-year contract with the Cherries after joining the Premier League side from Juventus last summer.
With aspirations of having Huijsen play in the FIFA Club World Cup, it is in Real Madrid's best interest to get the potential deal done as quickly as possible to take advantage of the first summer transfer window opening on June 1.
Huijsen is a perfect fit for a Real Madrid side in desperate need of a center back. Éder Militão has suffered an ACL injury in back-to-back seasons and David Alaba has never fully recovered from his own ACL injury from last season. Even Dani Carvajal, who can play as an emergency center back, missed the entire season with an ACL injury.
Antonio Rüdiger, meanwhile, just recently underwent surgery for a partial tear of the external meniscus in his left knee. Natural midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has been forced to play at center back for much of the 2024–25 season due to Real Madrid's lack of depth at the position.
Huijsen would fill the glaring hole in Real Madrid's backline. The Spaniard has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at Bournemouth and recently made his first two senior appearances for La Roja during the March international break.
Huijsen has been at the center of transfer speculation in the wake of his impressive performances. Although several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, are interested in Huijsen, it is hard to compete when Real Madrid come knocking at the door.