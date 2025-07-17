SI

Real Madrid All-Time Appearance Leaders: Top 15 Players

Luka Modrić and Lucas Vázquez joined an exclusive club of Real Madrid legends in their final season in a white shirt.

Amanda Langell

Club legends unsurprisingly have the most Real Madrid appearances in history. / IMAGO/AFLOSPORT, Ulmer, ANP

Some of the best players in history have featured for Real Madrid, racking up a staggering number of appearances along the way.

Over the course of Real Madrid’s storied history, the Spanish giants have won a record 36 La Liga titles and 15 Champions League titles. Los Blancos have been able to reach new heights in both Spain and Europe thanks to the consistency of their star players.

From legends of the past like Paco Gento and Raúl to the most recent era of superstars, led by the likes of Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema, Real Madrid have been fortunate enough to have a revolving door of talented players making countless appearances across all competitions.

Even Lucas Vázquez, who bid farewell to the Spanish capital this summer after 10 years, had 402 appearances to his name, cracking the club’s top 25 appearance leaders of all time.

The top 15 players with the most appearances, though, is an even more exclusive list. Let’s take a look at the Real Madrid legends who represented the club more than 500 times each.

Real Madrid All-Time Appearance Leaders: Top 15 Players

Raúl
Raúl stands alone atop the Real Madrid history books. / IMAGO/Cordon Press/Diario AS

Rank

Player

Appearances

1

Raúl

741

2

Iker Casillas

725

3

Manolo Sanchís

710

4

Sergio Ramos

671

5

Karim Benzema

648

6

Santillana

645

7

Fernando Hierro

601

8

Luka Modrić

597

9

Paco Gento

596

10

José Antonio Camacho

577

11

Pirri

562

12

Míchel

559

13

Marcelo

546

14

Guti

542

15

Roberto Carlos

527

Raúl is in a class of his own. The Spaniard, who spent 18 years with Los Blancos, registered 741 first-team appearances. No player in the history of the club has more, though Casillas is not far behind with 725.

The only other Real Madrid player to tally more than 700 appearances is Manolo Sanchís. The center back came up through La Fábrica and went on to make his first-team debut under Alfredo Di Stéfano and win 21 trophies with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos (center) won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid. / IMAGO/ANP

Ramos and Benzema round out the top five. Both club legends in their own right, the two superstars enjoyed extended periods of success at the biggest club in the world, making 671 and 646 appearances respectively. Ramos and Benzema won four Champions League titles together, before the Frenchman went on to win a fifth in 2022.

Luka Modrić also starred in those Champions League triumphs, and became one of only four players in history to lift Europe’s most prestigious trophy a record-six times in 2024. The Croatian ended his 14-year Real Madrid career with just under 600 appearances, coming in behind both Santillana and Fernando Hierro.

A handful of players made over 500 appearances for Real Madrid over the years, including Marcelo, who played a pivotal role in the club’s European successes in the 2010s. His fellow countryman Roberto Carlos ended his time in a white shirt with three Champions League titles of his own.

Paco Gento
Paco Gento made his Real Madrid debut in 1953. / IMAGO/Marca

Paco Gento, meanwhile, is still regarded as one of the best Real Madrid players of all time. The Spaniard won 12 La Liga titles and six European Cups (now the Champions League) with Los Blancos; no other player, past or present, has more in either competition.

José Antonio Camacho and Pirri come in behind the legendary winger. The latter helped Real Madrid top La Liga 10 times, just one less than Camacho.

Míchel and Guti might not have as many major titles as the aforementioned players, but they still left their mark on the biggest of stages. After all, only the best will last at Real Madrid for 559 and 542 appearances respectively.

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

