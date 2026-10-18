Real Madrid Avoid Vinicius Junior Mistakes With Jude Bellingham’s New Contract

Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham have reportedly reached an agreement on a new deal that keeps the midfield maestro at the Bernabéu through 2031.

Bellingham, who made the move to the Spanish capital in June 2023, came to the negotiating table at the end of the club’s trophyless 2025–26 campaign to hatch out details of a new contract. Now, just a few months later, the two parties are already shaking hands.

AS report Real Madrid agreed to prolong Bellingham’s stay in a white shirt for an additional two seasons, extending his contract that originally expired in 2029. The new deal comes with improved terms that likely includes a salary bump to reflect his “standing” both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

At just 23 years old, Bellingham has emerged as an unflappable leader for Los Blancos. The England international learned from playing alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić what it takes to win at the Bernabéu, and he has since emulated the two club icons. Even when he wasn’t at his best last season, he was still playing with a work rate and tenacity many of his more senior players lacked.

Bellingham’s contributions also cannot be ignored. He dragged Real Madrid to the 2023–24 La Liga title in his debut campaign, and also played a massive role in the team’s Champions League triumph that season. The midfielder is constantly coming up with clutch goals in the biggest moments as well, no matter what position he’s playing.

A new deal for Bellingham is no surprise, but the efficient negotiating process is after the drawn out process of Vinícius Júnior’s renewal.

Real Madrid Learned From Vinicius Junior Saga

Vinícius Júnior forced Real Madrid’s hand this summer. | Michael Regan/UEFA/Getty Images

Real Madrid were previously locked in a standoff with Vinícius Jr for 19 months. The winger’s contract was set to expire at the end of this season, but the two parties could not agree on the financial terms of the deal.

Vinícius Jr was thought to have been asking for a salary of €30 million ($33.7 million) per year, a number Los Blancos were never going to approve given the implications it would have on the their wage structure. But the Brazilian held firm on his demands, dragging out a contract saga that came to a head this summer.

When the club did not bend to his wishes, Vinícius Jr flirted with Premier League champions Arsenal, which forced Real Madrid to come back to the table with an improved offer to keep him at the Bernabéu.

In the end, Vinícius Jr got the 15-time European champions to hand him a mammoth six-year extension with a reported salary around €24 million ($27 million), which was €4 million more than they wanted to pay.

This time around with Bellingham, the two parties were “on the same page from the outset,” per AS, and no games were played behind the scenes to come to an agreement. The club made quick work of locking down the 23-year-old before he too could begin shopping himself around to increase his salary.

Bellingham Back to His Best for Club and Country

Jude Bellingham is in top form again for Real Madrid and England. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Bellingham once called himself a “victim” of his own versatility at Real Madrid. The former Borussia Dortmund standout played as a false nine, a No. 10, a left midfielder, a central midfielder and a quasi-fullback all in his first three years with the team.

Previous managers rotated Bellingham all over the pitch to plug holes in an injury-riddled and depleted squad. José Mourinho, though, is not making the same mistake.

Bellingham is back to his favored No. 10 role, where he has five goal contributions in 10 appearances this season so far. His three goals are already a third of what he scored in the entire 2025–26 campaign.

Standout performances for England also helped Bellingham find his groove again. The midfielder was sensational for the Three Lions at this summer’s World Cup, bagging seven goals and one assist en route to a third-place finish.

Bellingham also walked away from the September-October international break with one goal and four assists. He is no doubt back to his top form, a great sign for an England side and a Real Madrid team desperate to hoist a major trophy.