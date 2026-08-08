How Much Vinicius Jr’s New Contract Is Worth & How it Compares to Mbappe

After an 18-month stalemate, the Vinícius Júnior contract saga is over after the Brazilian signed fresh terms tying him to the club until 2032.

Despite his public statements of loyalty to Madrid, there seemed to be (at least some) genuine jeopardy that the 26-year-old superstar could leave the Spanish capital with the minutes remaining on his deal ticking down ahead of its June 2027 expiry.

Arsenal emerged as a surprise suitor for the Brazilian adding extra pressure to the situation, with a summit set between player and club after he returned to training following his post-World Cup vacation.

Madrid announced the contract renovation on Thursday, calling the two-time Champions League winner “one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history.”

Vinícius Jr followed that up on social media, posting “Eight years at the Bernabéu are very short … six more years and FOREVER!”

Why Did the New Deal Take So Long?

Vinícius Jr is staying put after a will-they-won’t-they saga. | Adria Puig/Anadolu/Getty Images

The crux of the standoff between Vinícius Jr and Real Madrid came down to money. Talks first stalled over a year ago when the forward reportedly asked for a salary of €30 million ($34.5 million) per year, plus a “renewal bonus”—which would have put him close to parity with the club’s highest earner, Kylian Mbappé.

Vinícius Jr’s last contract, announced in 2023, saw his base salary bumped to around €17.5 million ($20 million) a year, plus bonuses.

Madrid, reluctant to shell out such a figure even for a key asset, held firm at around €20 million ($23 million), an offer that was rejected by the player’s camp, leading to a half-hearted game of chicken between player and club.

Publicly, Vinícius Jr has always made it clear that his preference has been to remain at the Bernabéu, and, in truth, there are almost no landing spots outside of Madrid where he would have been able to earn the money he was looking for.

For Madrid’s part, even with the summer signing of Yan Diomande, losing a player of Vinícius Jr’s calibre, in his prime years, would have been seen as a source of embarrassment.

What Is Vinícius Jr’s New Salary?

ESPN report Real Madrid director general José Ángel Sánchez, chief scout Juni Calafat, plus Vinícius Jr’s Roc Nation agent and a key advisor sat down to discuss terms on Wednesday, eventually coming to an agreement over the new deal.

It is claimed that Madrid's improved terms increased Vinícius Jr’s basic salary and bonuses, offering the player “above €22 million ($25.5 million.)”

There is no definitive figure on what the number was that finally brokered a compromise between Vinícius Jr’s team and Real Madrid. Verifiable figures on players’ salaries—which are rarely made public—are notoriously hard to come by.

AS claim that the figure is ”close to €24 million ($27.75 million)” all in. El Confidencial, meanwhile, puts Vinícius Jr’s new pay packet at around to €25 million ($29 million), plus an increase in the player's image rights.

Regardless, the new deal solidifies the winger’s position as Real Madrid’s second-highest paid player after Mbappé, who earns a reported €31.25 million ($36 million) a year at the club.

Jude Bellingham, perhaps unsurprisingly, is next on the list of the club’s top earners with a deal worth €20 million ($23 million) ahead of club captain Federico Valverde €16.7 million ($19.2 million).

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