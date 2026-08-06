Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid Extension Ignores One Glaring Problem

After nearly 19 months of negotiations, Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Vinícius Júnior to extend the Brazilian’s contract through 2032.

Vinícius Jr, whose previous deal expired at the end of next season, was flirting with a potential transfer this summer after extension talks stalled due to financial disagreements. Arsenal emerged as the leading contender for the winger’s signature, but the Gunners have lost the battle to Real Madrid.

Vinícius Jr pledged the next six years to the 15-time European champions, finally striking a deal to extend his stay at the Bernabéu. The decision came one day after both parties had a meeting in the Spanish capital, where Real Madrid presented an improved offer, thought to be above €22 million ($25 million) per year.

Real Madrid’s announcement concluded with one very telling line: “Vinícius Jr has become one of the most important players in one of the most successful stages of our history.”

Arsenal never really stood much of a chance.

Vinícius Jr Reacts to New Contract

Vinícius Júnior pledged his future to Real Madrid. | @vinijr on Instagram

After clearing his entire Instagram feed on Wednesday, Vinícius Jr was quick to make his first post about his contract extension.

“Eight years at the Bernabéu are so short … six more years and FOREVER, Real Madrid,” the 26-year-old wrote.

Vinícius Jr arrived at the Bernabéu back in July 2018 as an 18-year-old. Over the course of the next eight years, the superstar No. 7 made 375 appearances, scored 128 goals and won 14 trophies, including two Champions League titles and three La Liga titles.

Even when he has not been at his best, Vinícius Jr has still produced for Los Blancos in the final third. Last season, he bagged the second most goals on the team (22) behind Kylian Mbappé and also tallied 10 assists.

Now after a stellar individual World Cup and with his extension out of the way, Vinícius Jr will hope to get back to his incredible 2023–24 form.

Real Madrid’s Hectic Summer Overlooks One Major Concern

José Mourinho’s roster rebuild is still missing pieces. | Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid

Locking down Vinícius Jr is arguably not even the biggest news to come out of the Spanish capital on Thursday. Real Madrid confirmed the record-breaking signing of 19-year-old Yan Diomande, who inked a seven-year contract with the Spanish giants.

Diomande joins Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella and Carlos Espí as the new faces at the Bernabéu for 2026–27, along with manager José Mourninho.

The Portuguese boss, who previously led Los Blancos to their best-ever La Liga season in 2011–12, is spearheading a much-needed rebuild at the biggest club in the world. Real Madrid have now gone back-to-back seasons without winning a major trophy, and a series of behind-the-scenes scandals in 2025–26 made the dire situation in Madrid even worse.

Mourinho has so far done a sublime job at taking care of glaring problem positions. Vinícius Jr now remains on the left wing, Diomande will take up the right and Cucurella will own the left flank. Dumfries, Konaté and Espí, meanwhile, provide much-needed depth.

Yet besides an aging Silva, who will be 32 once the season kicks off, Real Madrid have still failed to address their midfield problems. Manchester City midfielder Rodri reportedly prefers Barcelona, and all signs indicate there is no other midfielder the club is pursuing.

Mourinho will have to rely heavily on Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga next season—an engine room that has proven inconsistent and rather unimaginative in the past.