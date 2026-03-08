Real Madrid’s 10 Best Kits of All Time—Ranked

“When you put on this shirt, you know that you’ve arrived at the very top. There is no greater honor,” Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos once said.

While he’s right, there are definitely levels to this game.

Just to clear things up for the defender, here are the 10 greatest shirts in Real Madrid history—from the royal white home strips that have defined the club’s regal legacy to some bold, out-there away and goalkeeper designs.

10. The Centenary (2001–02, Home)

Zinedine Zidane's volley in the 2002 UEFA Champions League Final is one of the most iconic goals of the century. | IMAGO/PanoramiC

The Galácticos assembled the best—and priciest—players of their generation into one star-studded lineup. If you’re spending that much money, you need a shirt worthy of the occasion.



They delivered. The removal of the sponsor’s logo elevates this design to another level, giving it a clean, almost timeless feel.



It even had its iconic moment in Glasgow at the Champions League final, when Los Merengues lined up in 10 of these against Bayer Leverkusen to win the European crown.

9. Goodness Goalie (1992–93, Goalkeeper)

'90s kit were something else. | Hummel

Goalkeeper kits in the 1990s were truly wild—for better and worse. Real Madrid’s 1992–93 goalkeeper shirt, worn by the likes of Buyo and Pedro Jaro, was definitely the former.



Intertwining blue, pink and yellow stripes layered beneath a hexagonal, star-like pattern made it absolutely bonkers and completely unmissable—yet a cult classic all the same.

8. Reny Picot (1989–90, Away)

The photo doesn't do this kit justice. | IMAGO/Buzzi

Real Madrid were sponsored by Reny Picot for just one season, making any shirt from the 1989–90 campaign an instant classic and cult collector’s item—but it was the away kit that truly stood out.



Royal blue with a faint Hummel motif across the front, matching arrow details down the sleeves, a subtle glossy sheen and thick ribbed collar and cuffs, it was a thing of beauty.



Bonus points, of course, for the Reny Picot cow emblazoned on the center.

7. 100 Points (2011–12, Home)

Real were unstoppable in 2011-12. | Getty

The 2011–12 season was memorable for both Madrid and their kits, especially the home shirt.



Featuring a classic white base accented with sleek gold trim and a button-down collar, the design exuded elegance—which was mirrored on the pitch. José Mourinho’s side delivered a record-breaking campaign, amassing 100 points in La Liga and scoring an astonishing 121 goals.

6. Back in Black (1999–2001, Away)

Raul was at his peak in the early noughties. | Getty/Mark Leech

After a few years wearing navy and blue for their away strip, Madrid and sponsor Teka returned to black in 1999, unveiling this stunning design for two seasons.



Worn by club legend Raúl at the peak of his striking powers, the sleek black base and simple yet striking gold accents—which highlight the club’s famous crest—make this one feel truly regal.

5. Hugo X Hummel (1988–89, Home)

What a kit. | IMAGO/HJS

Teams across La Liga trembled when Hugo Sánchez pulled on this sharp, clean-cut number in the late eighties.



The greatest Mexican player ever casually racked up 34 league goals that season, and while it’s not scientifically proven, the shirt surely played some small part in his ruthless finishing.



Finished with elegant purple trim that highlights the iconic Merengues crest, Danish brand Hummel truly knocked it out of the park.

4. An adidas Ace (1984–85, Home)

Emilio Butragueño was Madrid's star striker in the mid-eighties. | IMAGO/Magic

Adidas began manufacturing Real Madrid’s shirts in the early 1980s, and while most were impressive, their 1984–85 home kit stood above the rest.



The combination of the adidas trefoil logo, thin, figure-hugging cotton, oversized collar, faint pinstripes down the front and purple sleeve stripes complementing the all-white base came together beautifully, creating a design that felt both elegant and unmistakably Madrid.

3. Lovely Lilac (2016–17, Away)

Real went purple in 2016-17. | Getty/Giuseppe Maffia

Madrid got a little daring with their away kits in the mid-2010s, experimenting with everything from gray to pink to lilac in 2016–17—the latter standing out as the best of the bunch.



It helps that Madrid won both La Liga and the Champions League that season, with Cristiano Ronaldo at the height of his powers. The kit made a bold statement without going too far, preserving the simplicity that has long defined the club while introducing a striking new colorway.

2. The First Galacticos (1960–65, Home)

Di Stefano, Puskas and Gento are Madrid icons. | IMAGO/Schirner Sportfoto

Before the 1950s, Real Madrid was, let’s just say, a sleeping giant.



Then came an influx of the world’s greatest talent—Alfredo Di Stéfano, Ferenc Puskás, Francisco Gento, Raymond Kopa (the first Galácticos)—and Los Merengues were firmly put on the map.



Five consecutive European Cups cemented the winning tradition that the club is now famous for. The last of these triumphs was won wearing a classic long-sleeved all-white kit, produced by Montalt—the club’s first-ever kit manufacturer.



With its thick rounded collar and prominent club badge, the strip is vintage Madrid, a symbol of the identity that was just beginning to take shape.

1. Absolutely Pawsome (1995–96, Home)

A somewhat strange kit, but a cult classic. | IMAGO/ANP

There’s something wonderfully wild about this Real Madrid kit, which famously featured tiny purple paw prints running down the sleeves—the logo of kit manufacturer Kelme.



The crisp white collar, paired with subtle Real Madrid signatures faintly painted across the front like a watercolor, and the classic Teka badge make this a true ’90s gem.



It might not have been everyone’s favorite, but our verdict: Pawsitively legendary.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE