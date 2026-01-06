Real Madrid Confirm Kylian Mbappe Decision for Semifinal vs. Atletico Madrid
Kylian Mbappé has not been included in Real Madrid’s roster for Thursday’s Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Atlético Madrid.
The France forward has been struggling with a twisted knee for the best part of a month. This ailment sidelined Mbappé for the Champions League clash with Manchester City in December but he pushed through the pain barrier to play the full 90 minutes of Madrid’s final three fixtures in 2025.
It appears as though this short-term pain has led to a long-term layoff, with reports on New Year’s Eve claiming that Mbappé would be out of action for the first three weeks of 2026. Xabi Alonso hid behind a thin veil of vague optimism, yet even the durable 27-year-old has been unable to defy the medical department this time.
After a training session in the Spanish capital on Tuesday morning, Madrid’s squad jetted off to Saudi Arabia for the four-team mini-tournament. Mbappé was conspicuous by his absence.
Madrid’s leading scorer is not only guaranteed to sit out Thursday’s Madrid derby, but should Real make it through to a final against one of Barcelona or Athletic Club, he is also expected to be absent.
Real Madrid’s Squad for Spanish Super Cup
Goalkeepers
- Thibaut Courtois
- Andriy Lunin
- Fran González
Defenders
- Dani Carvajal
- David Alaba
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Raúl Asencio
- Álvaro Carreras
- Fran García
- Antonio Rüdiger
- Ferland Mendy
- Dean Huijsen
- David Jiménez
Midfielders
- Jude Bellingham
- Eduardo Camavinga
- Federico Valverde
- Aurélien Tchouaméni
- Arda Güler
- Dani Ceballos
- Thiago Pitarch
Forwards
- Vinicius Junior
- Rodrygo
- Gonzalo García
- Franco Mastantuono
This naturally comes as a blow. Mbappé has already amassed 29 goals across all competitions this season, For comparison, the club’s next highest scorers, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, boast five apiece.
Gonzalo García took his personal tally to three in the space of 90 minutes against Real Betis on Sunday. Lining up through the middle in the absence of Mbappé, the academy graduate rattled in a perfect hat trick.
“I’m incredibly proud,” Gonzalo gushed. “As a Real Madrid fan since I was little, and having spent many years in the youth academy, being cheered off by all these Madridistas is a very special moment that I’ll cherish forever.”
Gonzalo may have only amassed 10 senior starts across his Real Madrid career, yet he is already abundantly aware of the pressure that this badge brings. “We know the meaning of this shirt,” he told reporters after his night to remember, “and if you want me to translate it for you... it’s about winning every title.”
That quest continues in Saudi Arabia without Mbappé. The Frenchman will be a significant miss, especially against a side which has already thrashed Real 5–2 this season with Mbappé in the team and on the scoresheet. Another hat-trick from Gonzalo may not go amiss.