Real Madrid ‘Reach Final Verdict’ on Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham Returns Before Man City Clash

Real Madrid have accepted that neither Kylian Mbappé nor Jude Bellingham will return from injury in time to face Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, a report has revealed.

A hamstring injury has kept Bellingham on the sidelines for the past six weeks, while Mbappé has missed the last three games across all competitions after aggravating the knee injury which has plagued his season.

While AS note both players are close to returning to training, their involvement in Wednesday’s first leg against City has already been ruled out.

Instead, Madrid are working in the hope of welcoming both players back in time for the return leg at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on March 17.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s Frantic Search for Answers Yet to Yield Results

Álvaro Arbeloa has struggled to cope without his stars. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

New Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has faced plenty of criticism for an underwhelming start to life in the Bernabéu dugout—13 games have yielded nine wins and four defeats—but he has had to cope without some of his most influential players for large spells of his young tenure.

In attacking areas, Arbeloa has endured a nightmare when it comes to fitness problems. Not only have Bellingham and Mbappé been struck down, but Brazil international Rodrygo has suffered a serious knee injury which could easily keep him out of action until 2027.

Over the last three games—the three without Mbappé—Arbeloa has delved deep into his bag of tricks in search of answers.

Starting with a 4-4-2 to face Benfica, the strike pairing of Gonzalo García and Vinicius Junior just about got the job done, before Gonzalo blanked in his audition for a solo role during a shock defeat to Getafe. Most recently, a narrow victory over Celta Vigo saw Arda Güler underwhelm as a central striker.

It is clear that Arbeloa is still yet to find his attacking fix for this side, switching both personnel and system in search of a fluidity which has largely been missing from Madrid’s performances all season. The prospect of hosting City without a clear gameplan is not an enviable one.

How Will Real Madrid Line Up Against Man City?

Vinicius Junior will likely play a starring role. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Caution will likely be the name of the game for Arbeloa, who may look to his 4-4-2 setup in search of balance even though his side should, as the home team, be favorites for victory.

Vinicius Junior will, without doubt, play a key role in whatever system Arbeloa deploys, likely as a central striker in the hope of providing the energy needed to disrupt Pep Guardiola’s frail defensive line.

Gonzalo would appear to be the primary candidate to line up alongside the Brazilian, although both Güler and Brahim Díaz offer alternative styles that could help overload midfield and try to drag City’s back four out of position.

The conundrum for Arbeloa will be balancing pragmatism with expectation. As a punishment for their poor performance in the league phase, Madrid must play hosts in the first game of the tie, but there will be an obvious reluctance to try and capitalize on that home advantage against a City side capable of picking them apart and taking a victory back to their own home turf.

