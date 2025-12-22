Real Madrid Take ‘Firm Stance’ on Vinicius Junior After Fan Backlash
Real Madrid have full confidence in Vinicius Junior despite the player’s mixed reception at the Bernabéu on Saturday evening, reports in Spain state.
When Xabi Alonso replaced the Brazilian in the 83rd minute of Los Blancos’ 2–0 victory over Sevilla, the home crowd rained down boos for another performance in which the No. 7 failed to find the back of the net.
Vinicius Jr’s 14-game goal drought spans across nearly three months. The winger last scored in a white shirt on Oct. 4, bagging a brace to help Real Madrid secure three points against Villarreal.
Since the emphatic night at the Bernabéu, Vinicius Jr has been held quiet on the pitch and made plenty of noise off of it. A public falling out with Alonso, a contract standoff and a cryptic social media spree all during the club’s downward spiral has put the once fan-favorite under fire.
Yet Mundo Deportivo report Vinicius Jr has the full backing of Real Madrid. Those in Valdebebas will “continue to support” the Brazil international amid the growing backlash from the club’s loyal fanbase.
Still, Vinicius Jr’s decline in form and his wavering support from the fans is a “concern.” The Spanish giants hope the situation will be fixed “as soon as possible.”
Rodrygo Outshines Vinicius Jr to Close Out 2025
Not helping Vinicius Jr’s case is Rodrygo’s recent resurgence. The 24-year-old, who spent nearly the entire first half of the 2025–26 campaign on the bench, recorded two goals and an assist in his last three starts.
The numbers might not jump off the page, but Rodrygo’s goals against Manchester City and Alavés put him just three behind Vinicius Jr’s entire haul this season. The 2024 Ballon d’Or runner-up only has five goals to his name despite starting 21 games to Rodrygo's seven.
The lack of production from Vinicius Jr has put double the pressure on Kylian Mbappé to lift Los Blancos to victory. Now that Rodrygo is rediscovering his form, though, the Frenchman finally has some help up top.
The festive period comes at a cruel time for Rodrygo, but the two-week break could be exactly what his fellow countryman needs to reset and refocus for the second half of the season. Real Madrid will find it extremely difficult to mount a La Liga or Champions League title charge without the ex-Flamengo standout at his best.