Real Madrid Injuries: Every Player Ruled Out of El Clasico

Álvaro Arbeloa faces several selection headaches ahead of Sunday’s Clásico encounter at Camp Nou, with a notable list of absentees from Real Madrid’s roster.

It has been a week of nightmares for Madrid ahead of the match, as a disappointing season for the club has careened off the rails and into a state of total chaos.

Madrid released a statement on Thursday confirming Federico Valverde had required hospitalization to treat a head injury suffered during a confrontation with his teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni. Both players have been heavily fined, although the matter is at least considered closed as a result.

Valverde reportedly required stitches after hitting his head on a table, during the incident, though the Uruguayan insisted in his own statement that no punches were thrown. Neither is available Sunday.

Meanwhile, Álvaro Carreras appeared to confirm reports of a separate bust-up involving himself and Antonio Rüdiger, as divisions in the locker room become more entrenched.

Kylian Mbappé missed last week’s 2–0 win over Espanyol with a hamstring injury and will not return on Sunday. The superstar striker—who courted controversy with an ill-timed vacation to Italy—became the subject of an online petition seeking his removal from the club that has now reached over 30 million signatories.

The Clásico is the absolute last fixture Real Madrid would choose to bookend a week of such chaos. Compounding the discontent is the fact that Barcelona need just a point from the weekend’s meeting at Camp Nou to be mathematically confirmed as La Liga champions.

Here’s the latest Madrid injury news ahead of the trip to Barcelona.

Every Real Madrid Player Ruled Out vs. Barcelona

Rodrygo

Rodrygo is out for the season. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Issue: ACL injury

ACL injury Potential Return Date: Late 2026

The Brazilian winger remains a long-term absentee having suffered a cruciate ligament tear in his right knee, along with meniscus damage, back in March.

He has since undergone successful surgery and has begun the slow process of recovery. He will not feature again for Madrid his season and is also out of the summer’s World Cup with Brazil.

Éder Militão

Éder Militão has struggled to stay fit this season. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Issue: Hamstring injury

Hamstring injury Potential Return Date: Preseason

In another season beset by injury woes, Militão suffered a fresh setback last month as he was taken off during Madrid’s 2–1 win over Alavés.

The club have since confirmed that the Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury and he is not expected to play again this season, with his participation at the World Cup also in serious doubt.

Arda Güler

Arda Güler is out for the rest of the campaign. | Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press/Getty Images

Issue: Hamstring injury

Hamstring injury Potential Return Date: Preseason

Like Militão, Güler sustained a hamstring problem during the win over Alavés and has been ruled out of Madrid’s remaining games in 2025–26.

The 21-year-old had been a rare bright spot for Madrid this season, scoring six times and registering 13 assists in all competitions.

Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy (center) is back to the infirmary. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Issue: Thigh injury

Thigh injury Potential Return Date: 2027

Mendy is another who has struggled badly with fitness issues this season, missing 29 games in total already this campaign through injury.

The 30-year-old French left back tore a muscle in his thigh early into Sunday’s 2–0 win over Espanyol and will miss the remainder of the campaign.

Some reports have suggested the issue will keep Mendy out of action for six months or longer—hugely frustrating news for the player and club. Mendy has just one year left on his Madrid contract.

Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde was at the center of controversy this week. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Issue: Head injury

Head injury Potential Return Date: Unknown

Valverde was taken to hospital after supposedly hitting his head on a table during Thursday’s training ground altercation with Tchouaméni.

In a club statement, Madrid described the club vice-captain as has having suffered a traumatic brain injury that would keep him out of commission for 10–14 days.

Both he and Tchouaméni have been sanctioned financially. But, with no internal suspensions handed out, the Frenchman could actually play in Catalonia.

Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal is expected to leave Real Madrid this summer. | Aitor Alcalde/UEFA/Getty Images

Issue: Toe injury

Toe injury Potential Return Date: Unknown

With his contract due to expire this summer, there is a fear that club captain Carvajal has already played his final game for Los Blancos after suffering a toe fracture in training.

Madrid confirmed the injury but have offered no timeline for the 34-year-old’s recovery. With less than a month of the campaign still to play, it would be a sad end for a club legend to bow out without an on-pitch goodbye.

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé has a hamstring injury. | Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Issue: Hamstring injury

Hamstring injury Potential Return Date: May 14 vs. Real Oviedo

The Clásico was billed as a potential return date for Mbappé as soon as he went down with his hamstring injury last month. His recent return to training appeared to suggest that was realistic.

However, the release of Sunday’s squad confirmed Mbappé has not been passed fit for this fixture, with Thursday’s visit from Real Oviedo now potentially the target.

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