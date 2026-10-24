Real Madrid Injuries: Every Player Unavailable vs. Barcelona

Real Madrid head to Barcelona this weekend knowing that really only a win will do, and not just for bragging rights.

Six points behind in the La Liga title race after just nine games, a defeat to their in-form rivals would be an enormous whack to José Mourinho’s team psychologically, even if the math doesn’t change all that much.

On the other hand, a galvanizing victory against the odds would be just the tonic for Madrid after a mixed start to 2026–27.

Fortunately for Mourinho, he can take a near-full strength squad to Catalonia this weekend as they aim to gain ground. Here’s all the latest Real Madrid injury news ahead of the trip to Barcelona.

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo has been out of the picture since March. | Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Issue : ACL injury

: ACL injury Potential return date: January 2027

Rodrygo has become something of a forgotten man at Real Madrid, having not played for the club since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee back in March.

A loose timeline has the Brazilian likely to return to action at the start of next year.

Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy’s time at Madrid has been blighted by injury. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Issue : Thigh injury

: Thigh injury Potential return date: November 2026

The 31-year-old’s injury problems have been almost constant over the last few seasons. He missed 45 games in 2025–26 alone.

Mendy’s latest setback saw him undergo surgery on a tendon tear back in May, and he continues to work towards full recovery. He recently started taking part in team training again, but is unlikely to be cleared to feature in matches until after the November international break.

Raúl Asencio

Raúl Asencio had surgery in September. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Issue : Leg injury

: Leg injury Potential return date: January 2027

The center back not yet featured for Madrid this season and elected to go under the knife to fix a stress fracture on his right tibia at the end of September, having struggled with the issue for some time.

The exact details of the 23-year-old’s recovery timeline are unknown but he is not expected to return to availability until the new year.

Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius Jr will miss the Clásico. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Issue : Suspended

: Suspended Potential return date: November 2026

A torrid start to the season got a whole lot worse for Vinícius Júnior when he was shown a straight red card for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair in the win over Villarreal. That action—along with his subsequent angry remonstrating with the referee—earned Vinícius Jr a four-game ban domestically.

As a result, he was forced to miss the win over Sevilla and will sit out the Clásico, as well as the upcoming fixtures against Racing Santander (Nov. 1) and Valencia (Nov. 7).

The Brazilian will be available for selection again in La Liga for the home game against Celta Vigo on Nov. 21, following the next international break.